The Washington Wizards may not be making a big splash in free agency, but there are still some options on the market. As of now, the roster is full with 15 players, but that is subject to some team and player options. It is safe to say that D'Angelo Russell will not pick up his player option, and if he does, the team would more than likely make a trade. This would free up one roster spot on the team.

This one spot is extremely valuable, as the team can take a flyer on a young player who has struggled or go after a veteran to help establish a defensive culture. Both options are plentiful this offseason, even though there are no superstars out there. Here are the top five free agent guards for the Wizards.

5: Ayo Dosunmu

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) looks on in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu no doubt can be higher, but there is one reason he is at fifth. To be honest, his contract is going to be a decent-sized one, and he may also be looking for something more long-term. The Wizards are more than likely just looking for a veteran or a young player on a one- or two-year deal.

Dosunmu is a great rotational piece and valuable for any team looking to make the playoffs. Coming to the Wizards, though, is probably not on his preferred destination list. Still, the thought of adding a 26-year-old guard averaging 14.4 points per game is intriguing.

4: Anfernee Simons

Jan 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Anfernee Simons looked solid in Boston before being traded at the deadline. He has a problem similar to Dosunmu's; his asking price may be a little high. The team has limited cap space, but that could change if Trae Young declines his player option and takes a more favorable three-year deal.

If that is the case, Simons would be a good bench player to add. Simons shot 38.5 percent from distance on 6.9 attempts per game, so his long-distance shooting would be greatly welcomed. He does have one major hole, though, his defense. He would be a liability on that end of the court. In theory, though, he may be more inclined to sign with Washington, unlike Dosunmu.

3: Collin Sexton

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Collin Sexton was discussed as a potential trade candidate before acquiring Young. It made sense to bring him in as a role player who plays good defense. He was later traded to Chicago at the deadline, where his production increased with the Bulls. He was averaging an impressive 17.5 points in Chicago on 48/41/82 shooting splits.

His defense is what puts him slightly above Dosunmu and Simons. He can hold his own on that end of the court, showing he is a decent two-way player. The other two options ahead of him, though, provide more and make a little more sense if the organization can pull it off. Sexton is still a great option to sign to a hypothetical two-year, $30 million deal at $15 million per year.

2: Quentin Grimes

Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) prepares to shoot a foul shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Quentin Grimes has had a rough start to his NBA career, but the past two seasons have been a blessing for him. Once he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers, he hit another level. To end the 2025 season with the Sixers, Grimes averaged a career high 21.9 points a night.

The best part is that he holds his own on defense. He is not going to be the point of attack for opposing teams. Now, if this signing did happen, it would likely be via a sign-and-trade. The players going out would likely be one, if not both, of Cam Whitmore and Jaden Hardy. Still, there is a chance the team could outright sign him while keeping both Hardy and Whitmore.

1: Luguentz Dort

Feb 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) runs down the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Lu Dort has one thing over every other player on this list that puts him at the top: a championship. This team could use as many veterans as possible with playoff experience, as the only two are Young and Anthony Davis. Dort brings in a champion mindset, while also being a great mentor for defense.

The undrafted product out of Arizona State is one of the league's best defenders. He is a key reason the Oklahoma City Thunder have been so dominant. That front office, though, is going to have to make a hard decision: do they keep Dort and let Isaiah Hartenstein walk, or do the opposite? It seems more likely they would let Dort walk due to depth at their guard position. This would make Dort a free agent, and Will Dawkins should do everything to bring him in.

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