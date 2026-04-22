Wizards Offseason Guide: Picks, Cap Space, and Free Agency

The offseason should be an interesting one for the Washington Wizards. They have assets they could move, a guaranteed top-five draft pick, and the potential to add a player in free agency. With so many different possibilities of scenarios in the offseason, it will be tough to keep up with them. Here is your comprehensive guide for everything you need to know this offseason.

Draft Picks

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) passes the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

2026 Draft Picks: 1-5 (will be solidified during the lottery on May 10), 51, 60

Tradeable Draft Picks: 19 (eight first rounders, 11 second rounders)

The war room of draft picks is in a good spot. The Wizards own every single one of their first-round picks, which is good if they want to make a splashy trade. Even then, holding onto those first-round picks could prove valuable once the team is contending and looking to fill up roster spots with young talent with immense upside.

Cap Space

Projected Salary: $186 million

Luxury Tax: $15 million

First Apron Space: $24 million

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) talks with forward Leaky Black (14) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images



These projections include their first-round pick and Trae Young exercising his player option. This shows that if the Wizards want to be more competitive and make the playoffs, they have the space to do so. $24 million does not sound like a ton of money in the NBA. Still, it can bring in a backup big man for depth, or a veteran who specializes in defense to bolster this young squad's defensive identity.

Potential Free Agents

Guards: Luguentz Dort, Anfernee Simons, Fred VanVleet, Collin Sexton, Coby White, Quentin Grimes, Ayo Dosunmu.

Among the guards, there are not many great options, but a few stand out. Obviously, Luguentz Dort is that defensive-minded player, and the front office knows him well. It makes sense to bring him in for a two-year deal as a defensive specialist who can also help mentor the young guards. Collin Sexton would also be a good option, and the more fringe guards are Ayo Dosunmu and Quentin Grimes.

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Tobias Harris, Draymond Green, John Collins, Harrison Barnes, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kenrich Williams.

The forwards are lacking in youth, but there are some familiar faces. Kristaps Porzingis and Rui Hachimura will both be unrestricted free agents and could make a hypothetical return to Washington. The more likely options, though, are John Collins, Harrison Barnes, and Kenrich Williams. Collins would be a smart move, as he can play the center spot in a small-ball rotation, and it reunites him with Young. Williams has a team option with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and if that is denied, bringing in a veteran with a ring and junkyard dog mentality might not be a bad idea.

Centers: Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Vucevic, Jusuf Nurkic, Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams III, Moritz Wagner, Andre Drummond, Walker Kessler, Nick Richards.

Isaiah Hartenstein may not even see free agency, as the Thunder might value him so much that they pick up his team option. There are some names, though, that would be intriguing to entertain. Moritz Wagner is a big one, as he would be a cheap center that could force Tristan Vukcevic to develop. Walker Kessler would also be nice, and the Wizards were interested in him at one point. With Anthony Davis' contract, it's almost impossible. The final options are Andre Drummond and Nick Richards, both good budget centers who can play valuable minutes at the end of the rotation.

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