Predicting the Wizards' Likeliest Final Offseason Move

Welcome to August in the NBA news world. Most teams have already made their biggest decisions of the offseason; draft picks have been selected, outgoing free agents have been welcomed in to new homes, rosters have been (mostly) rounded out. If there were any month of the year for fans to give up on checking their phones for the next big league-wide updates, it would be this one.

The Washington Wizards, despite their quiet last few weeks, have enjoyed a thoroughly-active summer. With no intention of running back a 17-win roster, they scooped up a premium star bet in AJ Dybantsa first-overall in this most recent NBA Draft after re-upping Trae Young to a new big-money deal, as well as a slew of other veterans both fresh-faced and familiar.

The rotation promises to be deep, if still a work in progress between the proven All-Stars and blooming prospects, and there'll be more than a few contributors playing for their futures as the franchise's front office looks to evaluate their core in a competitive light. They've already come to decision on Anthony Davis' push for another contract, reportedly tabling his discussions until midway through this upcoming regular season, leaving just one notable contributor awaiting extension updates of his own: Bilal Coulibaly.

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23), center, looks on from the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's been something of a complicated figure in the eyes of most Wizards fans who stuck out the particularly-gnarly days of the rebuild's inception. Beloved and respected for doing his best through the tough times, but far from a completed product.

Despite being the first lottery-won prospect brought aboard by this iteration of Wizards' management, he's since been lapped by more prestigious talents like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson on their unofficial list of prioritized development projects, having struggling with a slew of on-court inconsistencies and injuries over the course of his loss-filled Washington stint. And now, with just one year remaining until his rookie contract expires, he's up for an extension.

There's no desperate, time-dependent rush to get him inked to that second deal, with anyone still rostering a 2023 first-round draftee having until the start of the 2026-27 season to come to their respective resolutions. His '23 class for instance, has spat out just one finalized extension in Victor Wembanyama, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who's already fought his way to the NBA Finals. By that standard, expect whatever awaits Coulibaly to eat well into the summer.

Coulibaly's Case

It's widely believed among the media masses and fans that he and the squad will eventually find somewhere to meet in the middle, though there's considerably less to talk about regarding the two parties' specific timelines.

He's certainly not worth any kind of maximum extension; that honor is reserved for players clearly set on track to shine as stars. By this point in his career, Coulibaly profiles more like a role player who's best utilized when playing in structure, a team-based setting that much better resembles the Wizards to come as opposed to what he's grown to expect in D.C.

The lanky wing's armed with some of the best above-the-rim athleticism on the Wizards, a credible-enough cutter and lob-catcher to play a convincing off-ball Dybantsa impression. That unique rim-pressure element, combined with his spirited defensive desire, should greatly aid his push to fit into a Young-led offense.

Bilal Coulibaly — One of the NBA’s Best Young Dunkers 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/KI3jr8K0Nf — Locked In Hoops (@LockedInHoops_) July 28, 2026

Those helpful ancillary skills will certainly come in handy given the other adjustment he'll have to make relative to his growing list of playable teammates- after breaking in as a full-time starter over the majority of his three Wizards seasons, he'll have to prepare for a regular bench role while awaiting a potential contract.

Young will, naturally, take over lead guard reponsibilities ahead of Bub Carrington, and given the necessary presences of Davis, Sarr and George, Dybantsa will have to slide into the two in filling out the backcourt, thereby squeezing Coulibaly into the second unit alongside Johnson, Will Riley, Justin Champagnie and Deandre Ayton.

Consider this Coulibaly's chance to prove his multi-dimensional value to Wizards brass, especially following his strong close to the 2025-26 campaign. A refurbished jumpshot will go a long way in keeping him on the floor as a spacing option for the distributing Young, but there's also a good chance that the patient evaluators have already been pleased enough with his progress to hand him a pen over the coming months.

New Bilal Coulibaly practice film 👀👀



WE GETTING THAT JUMPER IN YEAR FOUR pic.twitter.com/wiPC1ehDG8 — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) August 9, 2026

The Wizards haven't seemed to hold any reservations about paying key contributors what the players think they deserve, a precedent that Young helped set in recently accepting a four-year, $212 contract through the end of the decade. And Coulibaly, who's put up enough positive development indicators to earn the 10-15% cap hit he seemed destined for, will likely enter training camp promised with something resembling $15 million annually on a timeline similar to Young's.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!