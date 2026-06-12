Three Deeper-Cut Trade Targets for Top-Picking Wizards to Entice

Any basketball fan who supports a team outside of New York or San Antonio is wondering how their own squad can reign supreme atop their respective conference on the next scheduled go-around, and for most of this past regular season's underperformers, the draft is the best avenue to bolstering raw talent.

The teams populating the middle of the lottery can't yet have a clear idea of which prospects will be available for them at their slots in the selection order, but the Washington Wizards have inflicted an entirely different brand of mystery upon league-wide viewers. They'll theoretically have their pick of the class at No. 1, though no one has a clue as to who they'll pick, let alone whether they'll still be holding that place in line by draft night.

Everyone's wondered aloud whether they'll engage in a swap with the understandably-interested Utah Jazz at No. 2, but plenty of organizations outside of the top-four have reasons to be interested in the top pick should it be made available. Between all of the loose assets and desperation that their less-lucky peers are saddled with, the savvy Wizards are smart enough to know that always a deal out there, especially where no one else is looking.

The Bucks' Need for a Reboot

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As much as an Antetokounmpo addition would mean to D.C., a team that's just waiting to butt ahead of all of the disappointing pseudo-contenders who make up the Eastern Conference, the top pick in a loaded draft would require more beyond the 31-year-old superstar. The No. 10 spot they're currently occupying would need to make the trip alongside the Greek Freak, and Washingtonites would hope that their front office is smart to investigate whether they can pry one of Milwaukee's 2030 or 2032 first-round picks from the Bucks' fervent grip.

Salary matching rules imply that Davis would have to make the trip alongside Antetokounmpo, but he wouldn't be nearly as much of a loss as the chance to lead off this month's draft.

The Wizards should only conduct this exchange if they're certain in the prospect they're picking deep down in the order as well as Antetokounmpo's health and commitment to D.C., because they need the song and dance that's currently taking place in Milwaukee about as badly as they need another consecutive sub-20 win season. Such a deal would certainly take fans excited for AJ Dybantsa aback, but a reinvigorated Antetokounmpo's promise of immediately-meaningful basketball alongside lesser draft capital could do just as much, if not more short- and long-term good.

Sending a Similar Trade Package Out West

Just one lottery spot after the Bucks sit the Warriors, another recent champion-turned-afterthought.

They, at least, still have Stephen Curry, who isn't nearly as antsy about hitting the road as Antetokounmpo, but the rest of the NBA has progressed past the old, small and 3-point happy Golden State Warriors' style of play. They've long-since committed to their franchise beacon as a still-productive scorer, though, and they may be interested in the Wizards' Davis plus top pick package for even more profitable return than what the Bucks can offer.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Anthony Davis (14) and shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrate after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images | Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

The Warriors still own all of their own first round picks, having spent the last few years solely dealing in terms of low-leverage second-rounders, and could deal up to three more high-end Day One selection chips outside of this class' No. 11. Consider Davis one last shot at taking advantage of Curry's remaining excellence, and the draft's leadoff pick as insurance for the future.

Just like in the Milwaukee scenario, the Wizards only make this move if they're sure that they can return some value immediately with incoming rookies worth developing as soon as this fall. Expect Jimmy Butler and his lone presently-functional ACL to headline any hypothetical swap as a dumped salary before ideally spinning right back into trade rumors by midseason.

Accepting the League's Godfather Offer as Everyone Else's Expense

As exciting as a team like the quietly-secure Warriors have to make a Wizards front office deadset on looting their counterparts, no one can come close to matching the Oklahoma City Thunder's stockpile.

Depending on which bitter fans you ask, the Thunder's shameless asset hoarding ranges from shameless to unfair, especially when the reigning champions snuck into the lottery drawing by way of a half-decade-old trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Scrolling through their roundup of incoming draft picks looks unlike any other equivalent rundown, as they're armed with no fewer than four draft chips over each remaining year of the 2020s.

That's just more ammo for a team like the Wizards, who can prey on the Thunder's growing need to make a move following their seven-game conference finals dismissal at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's second-straight MVP-winning campaign wasn't enough, but the right to seize one of Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer or another prospect of their choosing may be just the lure Washington needs to secure the haul of the decade.

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Outside of the obvious at No. 1, this agreement could involve anyone.

This could be the Wizards' chance to buy low on a recent All-Star in Chet Holmgren after Victor Wembanyama got the better of him about as clearly and publicly as anyone could have assumed. Alternatively, Washington could invest in a disruptive two-way guard in Cason Wallace now that he's up for a contract extension. Two different picks between Nos. 14-17 belong to Oklahoma City alongside a half-dozen more first-rounders for the Wizards to target.

Again, the team has to be ready to anger the city following the organization's first draft lottery win since 2010, but consider this another round of their asking to believe in their patient vision. They've yet to clearly lead the community astray yet, and even if these admittedly-unlikely suitors come rapping at Washington's door, it's safe to assume that the Wizards will get a motherlode back.

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