Alex Sarr Will Benefit Most From New Wizards Big Man

Arguably, the biggest news to come from the entire 2026 NBA trade deadline was the news of Anthony Davis finding a new home in D.C., joining the Washington Wizards. Although this trade is clearly beneficial for the Wizards, adding a player of Davis’s caliber will do wonders for the team's success and development of the rebuild.

However, arguably the biggest beneficiary of the Davis trade is second-year big man Alex Sarr.

Sarr has already proven himself to be one of the better young centers in the NBA, despite not being put in the best situation to succeed, showcasing just how talented a player he is.

The Trae Young trade alone benefited him as is, as adding a proven playmaker to an already intriguing young core will only continue to give Sarr more easy opportunities to produce.

Proven Star

As previously mentioned, Sarr has emerged as a young star in the NBA today. After a fairly underwhelming first season, the 7-foot Frenchman has completely revitalized himself as a player, posting averages of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Beyond his offensive prowess, Sarr has emerged as a defender, something that was already polished last season, averaging two blocks and 0.8 steals a game.

However, despite his clear development, the 20-year-old still has his fair share of kinks that he will have to work through. Things like self-creation on offense have been difficult due to his underdeveloped ball-handling ability — and his defensive ability is limited due to his slim frame.

As a result, there are nights when his overall impact is limited because of the matchup he has.

Davis’s All-NBA Impact

It’s no secret that adding another big with the offensive talent of Davis will help relieve the pressure off of Sarr offensively. Instead of being tasked with creating every look for himself against an entire defense predicated on stopping him, Sarr will be gifted a more open floor and more favorable matchups as teams have to account for Davis whenever they share the floor together.

Defensively, Sarr will arguably get an even bigger boost, as Davis will help hide some of his biggest defensive faults. Although he himself isn’t the most physically imposing big, Davis is without a doubt more physically developed than Sarr at this point in time, allowing him to handle interior-based big men while Sarr can guard the perimeter and thrive on the weak side.

It may take some time for the two to figure out all their kinks, but it’s undeniable that the time they spend together will be wildly beneficial to Sarr’s long-term development in a Wizards uniform.

