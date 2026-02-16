These Two Wizards will Thrive post All-Star Break
With All-Star weekend through and the Washington Wizards well over halfway through the 2025–26 season, things have begun to wind down and certain players have begun to emerge.
Washington has already been forced to roll out a variety of lineups and players this season due to various injuries and trades, giving fans a small glimpse as to what the depth of the Wizards looks like.
However, as Washington continues its goal of bottoming out and losing as many games as possible, certain players in D.C. will get a particularly large opportunity to thrive and expand their games.
This, of course, means that some Wizards will have to take a back seat — likely the guys who have already proven themselves to be foundational pieces — but it will be fun to see which players can take advantage of increased opportunity.
Will Riley
Washington selected Will Riley with the 21st overall pick in the most recent draft, and although he has been through his fair share of ups and downs thus far, in recent weeks, he has begun to emerge.
Over his past seven games, the 20-year-old has posted averages of 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, including two 20+ point outbursts. The rookie has showcased the ability that made him so highly touted as a prospect just last year and has looked like the player the Wizards envisioned when they selected him.
Although Riley’s fit is unclear with Washington moving forward, it’s very clear that he will be a big factor for the Wizards down the stretch of this year. His combination of raw skill and youthful mistakes will allow Washington to give him the keys to the team without too much worry about winning games, making him the perfect beneficiary of a late-season tank.
Sharife Cooper
One of the better stories to come from the Wizards’ 2025–26 campaign has been the emergence of once highly touted recruit Sharife Cooper. Washington snagged the 24-year-old guard on a two-way contract this offseason, giving him his first opportunity to prove himself as an NBA player since his rookie year.
Cooper has spent his time this season bouncing up and down between the G League and NBA, but in his limited time with the top club, he has shined.
Cooper is averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, which aren’t very impressive at face value, but considering he is only logging 14.3 minutes per game, his production begins to look a lot more potent.
It’s very unlikely that he will be around long term in the District, considering the already stacked young backcourt that Washington has, but Cooper has undoubtedly been given the perfect chance to audition himself to NBA teams across the league as a real impact player.
