Wizards Receive Unfortunate Alex Sarr Injury News

The Washington Wizards received some unfortunate news ahead of the 2026 All-Star break. 20-year-old center Alex Sarr will be out at least two weeks with a right hamstring strain, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr has sustained a right hamstring strain and will miss approximately two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Sarr, one of three players averaging at least 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game this season, is now out for Friday's Rising Stars game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2026

News of Sarr’s injury first hit just hours before the Wizards’ most recent matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as it was announced at the last second that the Frenchman would be absent from Washington’s lineup despite not being on the injury report prior.

Hamstring strains can be difficult injuries to rehab from, as any wrong movement or awkward landing can re-aggravate the strain in an instant and restart the recovery process from scratch. Luckily for Sarr, the All-Star break is right around the corner, and with this injury he will no longer be required to participate in any games. As a result, the 7-footer can use the weekend as extended time to rehab, recover, and focus on returning to the court at 100%.

In his absence, Washington will likely have to get creative in how they fill the void at the center spot. With Marvin Bagley III’s departure at the deadline, two-way big man Tristan Vukcevic has been left as the only other true center on the Wizards’ roster. The only problem is that he has been dealing with injury issues of his own, which has left the Wizards playing makeshift centers like Jamir Watkins and Kyshawn George — both of whom typically operate as wings.

Washington had already signed Skal Labissière to a 10-day contract not too long ago when a similar issue at the center spot opened up. Despite the signing, the Wizards used him sparingly, only giving him real opportunity when the team absolutely needed it. Now, just a few weeks later, Washington might once again be in need of his services if they wish to have any hopes of competitive play in their next few contests.

As for Sarr, this injury likely couldn’t have come at a worse time. There was a chance an All-Star spot would open up for Sarr after Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid went down with an injury. Sarr has been spectacular for the Wizards this season, posting averages of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game — numbers that would easily reflect those of an All-Star in a better situation.

Not only will he lose out on his hopes of playing in the big game, but Sarr also won’t be able to participate in the Rising Stars game, an experience he could have shared with some of his teammates.

