Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly Reveals End-of-Season Priorities

The Washington Wizards may be right alongside the same loss-centric track that they've grown familiar with over the last few years, but they know exactly who they want to be next season.

Recent trades for Anthony Davis and Trae Young and indicated the front office's willingness to escape the rebuilding phase of their development process; the wizards didn't always get lucky in landing the draft picks they wanted, but they've accumulated a wide-enough pool of intriguing potential stars and role players to inspire the franchise that they, along with the newly-acquired All-Stars, can be competitive next season.

Four Wizards were named as Rising Stars entering last week's All-Star break, and when we include quick riser Will Riley and steady hustler Justin Champagnie to the promising core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington, there's reason to believe that each of those contributors could at least try replicating their regular roles in next year's star-studded lineup.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) dribbles as Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

One key rotational player is still auditioning for his future keep, though; Bilal Coulibaly could benefit from a strong finish more than any Wizards starter, with the organization's pattern of benching starters deep into outings opening up opportunities on both ends of the floor for the former lottery pick to take advantage of.

Coulibaly's Incentives

Coulibaly's still rough around the edges as a creator, still held back by a sub-40% field goal percentage, but he's not a complete zero as a passer. The four assists he notched in the Wizards' 112-105 win over the Indiana Pacers included several occasions in which he hit cutters or screen-slippers on the move, and his vision as a driver and kicker is worthy of mention.

Those dimes, as well as his trio of steals, make for the blueprint for how the Frenchman can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

"Every night, I've got a different matchup, sometimes I can guard point guards, sometimes it's like a power forward. That's what I do," he said following the win. And with less ball-handling competition, "I get the ball more so I can create more for me and my teammates."

Bilal Coulibaly revealed his mindset entering the regular season’s third act: remain prepared for any defensive assignment asked of him, and making good use of on-ball reps as other teammates take seats along the bench. pic.twitter.com/V4VNwwNaxR — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) February 20, 2026

He's not a bad cutter himself, one of the best pure athletes on the Wizards' roster even after their league-shifting trades out of the deadline. With a real point guard running the show like, say, Trae Young, there's reason to believe that he can be a strong two-way presence within a more simplified role, but that would require his survival to that point.

This summer will be a big one for Coulibaly, with the upcoming extension period marking the first time that 2023 first-rounders can sign their bigger, second deals with the clubs who drafted them. While classmates like Victor Wembanyama and Amen Thompson will be sure to cash in on their value, Coulibaly now has more competition to contend with than ever before between the similarly-young prospects on his team looking for paydays and the extension-hungry veterans who've yet to play a game alongside the wing.

The front office has repeatedly preached patience with the raw Coulibaly, who was never going to develop into the idealized version of himself overnight. But with the clock ticking on a tough decision out of the organization's check book holders, he'll have to continue impressing the franchise enough to earn a second contract, stay out of trade talks and remain a priority on the fully-healthy squad.

