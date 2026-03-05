Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards vs. Jazz

The Washington Wizards (16-45) are hosting the Utah Jazz (18-44) in what will be an ultimate test of tanking in the NBA. Both teams owe top-eight protected picks to NBA contenders, which means they have to lose to give themselves a better chance at keeping their pick. The Jazz also sit two games back of the fourth-worst record in the league, and the Wizards currently have the fourth-worst record.

This game should provide some sparks, though, especially in the first half. All-NBA point guard Trae Young is making his Wizards debut in this one, and it should be exciting. Here is everything you need to know before watching the Wizards take on the Jazz.

Three Things to Watch

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) meets with the media during his first return to play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The most important thing in this one is how Trae Young meshes with the current Wizards. He will be playing with only two potential starters next season, Tre Johnson and Bilal Coulibaly, as half the team is out due to injuries. His shooting ability is worth monitoring, as he has struggled to score this season. His playmaking, though, may elevate other players, especially someone like Coulibaly.

With so many injuries, the starters will look really different. This is the perfect opportunity, though, for Will Riley to showcase why he is one of the best rookies from his draft class. So far, he has looked like the steal of the 2025 draft and potentially a sixth-man-of-the-year-caliber player for Washington. In an expanded starting role and now playing with one of the best point guards in the NBA, it will be interesting to see how he does on offense.

The final thing to watch for is what happens to Bub Carrington. With Young back, he should ultimately be starting, as Young has never come off the bench in his NBA career. This means that Carrington might have to be moved to the bench. If he does, though, fans should keep an eye on whether his production actually increases with the second unit. This will ultimately be his role next season, so getting used to it now will benefit Carrington.

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Wizards Injuries

Alex Sarr - Out: Right Hamstring Strain

Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain

Anthony Gill - Questionable: Illness

Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis

D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not with Team

Jamir Watkins - Out: Left Ankle Sprain

Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL

Tristan Vukcevic - Out: Left Thigh Contusion

Jazz Injuries

Not yet submitted. This section will be updated once one is submitted. Please continue to check back in the meantime, as this will be updated accordingly.

Game Information

Date: Mar. 5

Matchup: Wizards (16-45) vs. Jazz (18-44)

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan

