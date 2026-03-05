Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards vs. Jazz
The Washington Wizards (16-45) are hosting the Utah Jazz (18-44) in what will be an ultimate test of tanking in the NBA. Both teams owe top-eight protected picks to NBA contenders, which means they have to lose to give themselves a better chance at keeping their pick. The Jazz also sit two games back of the fourth-worst record in the league, and the Wizards currently have the fourth-worst record.
This game should provide some sparks, though, especially in the first half. All-NBA point guard Trae Young is making his Wizards debut in this one, and it should be exciting. Here is everything you need to know before watching the Wizards take on the Jazz.
Three Things to Watch
The most important thing in this one is how Trae Young meshes with the current Wizards. He will be playing with only two potential starters next season, Tre Johnson and Bilal Coulibaly, as half the team is out due to injuries. His shooting ability is worth monitoring, as he has struggled to score this season. His playmaking, though, may elevate other players, especially someone like Coulibaly.
With so many injuries, the starters will look really different. This is the perfect opportunity, though, for Will Riley to showcase why he is one of the best rookies from his draft class. So far, he has looked like the steal of the 2025 draft and potentially a sixth-man-of-the-year-caliber player for Washington. In an expanded starting role and now playing with one of the best point guards in the NBA, it will be interesting to see how he does on offense.
The final thing to watch for is what happens to Bub Carrington. With Young back, he should ultimately be starting, as Young has never come off the bench in his NBA career. This means that Carrington might have to be moved to the bench. If he does, though, fans should keep an eye on whether his production actually increases with the second unit. This will ultimately be his role next season, so getting used to it now will benefit Carrington.
Wizards Injuries
Alex Sarr - Out: Right Hamstring Strain
Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain
Anthony Gill - Questionable: Illness
Cam Whitmore - Out: Deep Vein Thrombosis
D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not with Team
Jamir Watkins - Out: Left Ankle Sprain
Kyshawn George - Out: Partially Torn UCL
Tristan Vukcevic - Out: Left Thigh Contusion
Jazz Injuries
Game Information
Date: Mar. 5
Matchup: Wizards (16-45) vs. Jazz (18-44)
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan
