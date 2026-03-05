Wizards' Kyshawn George Missing Extended Time with UCL Injury

The Washington Wizards received some unfortunate injury updates ahead of their matchup with the Utah Jazz. At first, everything seems alright with Trae Young returning from his MCL injury. Now, another player, though, gets put on the injury list in his place.

The team announced that Kyshawn George has suffered a partially torn UCL in his left elbow, an injury he suffered against the Houston Rockets on March 2. The team also stated that George will be evaluated in three weeks. This is an injury they will monitor very conservatively to prevent it from worsening.

KYSHAWN GEORGE INJURY UPDATE pic.twitter.com/ndAuzwdZfN — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) March 5, 2026

Kyshawn George to Miss Time

George was having a breakout season with the Wizards in his second year. This season, the forward out of Miami has been putting up 14.8 points per game on 43/38/80 shooting splits, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, George was averaging nearly a block per game and one steal. This has been a phenomenal season for the second year forward, and he may have solidified himself as a staple piece of this starting unit in Washington.

The injury, though, could potentially put him out for the rest of the season. Three weeks put George's reevaluation at the end of March. This is just a reevaluation date, though, and his return could come much later. If George does not return at that three-week mark, which seems very unlikely, then that leaves two weeks left in the season. At that rate, George might be best suited to rest at the end of the season, and the team can continue the tank.

UCL injuries are more commonly seen in baseball, as this is an injury that can be caused by overthrowing. Typically, a non-surgical recovery process takes six weeks, followed by another six weeks of rehabilitation. This puts the entire recovery process at typically two or three months to fully heal. This is most common among baseball players, though basketball players who do not throw as much may be able to come back sooner.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dribbles as Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Since partially and fully torn UCLs are uncommon in the NBA, there is no clear estimate of how long the recovery process takes. The previously mentioned numbers seem the most realistic, but recovery could take longer or be faster. There is also the option of surgery if the injury does not heal or gets worse. In this worst-case scenario, it could also put him out for the majority of next season as well.

Even with all this information, it seems highly unlikely that George plays at all the rest of the season. Logically, it makes more sense to have him recover the rest of the season, as the team has no benefit to winning at this point.

