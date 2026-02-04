Final Look: Ranking the Wizards Best Trade Deadline Options

The trade deadline is coming soon, and the Washington Wizards are almost too quiet. This is making everything feel eerie, almost like a horror movie. Are the Wizards going to make another move, or are they just going to sit with their hands in their pockets? This question may not receive an answer until the deadline hits.

Still, the answer we do have is what targets the Wizards should be going after. Some big names are still on the market, and some lesser names that can be intriguing. Here are the final rankings of the top five targets the Wizards should be trying to acquire ahead of the deadline.

5: Ousmane Dieng

Nov 15, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) on defense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ousmane Dieng has had a rough start to his career, but that does not mean it has to end. Will Dawkins was part of the reason the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Dieng in the first place, so why not bring him to Washington? The deal would likely include Marvin Bagley III to acquire Dieng, along with a second-round pick. Dieng can revitalize his career in Washington and be a cheap role player once the team returns to the playoffs.

4: Dalton Knecht

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This idea is out of left field, but it makes sense and can be easily done. The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently struggling to find suitors for Dalton Knecht, but they may be asking the wrong teams. The Wizards will need a salary filler for next season, and Knecht provides that to an extent. The team can also improve his value and then flip Knecht for draft capital.

3: Guerschon Yabusele

Jan 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This is the same case as Knecht for Guerschon Yabusele. The team needs players to just fill out the salary table, and Yabusele provides a decent contract to do so. The New York Knicks forward has also shown he can be a decent role player in the NBA. The Wizards system may be perfect for him, and he becomes a cheap role player that helps the Wizards in the long run.

2: Draft Capital

This is an obvious one: the more draft picks, the better the odds of landing a star. The best part is that some teams that are trying to contend this season will be more likely to part with their first-round pick in this year's draft. If they know the pick will be low in the draft, then what is the point of keeping it? The Wizards could part with Bagley and then receive a first-round pick or multiple seconds in exchange.

1: Lonzo Ball

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The reason why Lonzo Ball is the top target is because of all the reasons listed for every other target. Trading for him provides salary filler for next season, potential to increase his value on the trade market, and a potential role player. At the same time, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have to attach draft capital to Ball. Overall, the deal makes sense, and the Wizards should be jumping at the bit to trade for him.

