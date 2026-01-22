Wizards Trade Deadline FAQ: Picks, Cap Space, Exceptions, and Real Limits

The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching fast, with just two weeks to go. The Washington Wizards, though, could take advantage of the frenzy and come away with some assets to help the team's future. They already made a splash by trading for Trae Young, but that is not all they can do. Rumors have started circulating about Zion Williamson and others landing in Washington.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins (L) introduces newly acquired Wizards guard Trae Young (R) at a press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Before the team makes a trade or fans start throwing out mock trades, it is important to know what assets the team has and can give up. Having a good number of draft picks does not mean they can trade them; the same goes for players. They might have cap space, but that does not mean they can take on a large contract with another team in the apron. This is where this list of assets will come in, letting you, the fans, know everything in detail about the Wizards' assets heading into the deadline.

Wizards Draft Picks

First Round Picks: 11

Second Round Picks: 16

The Wizards have their own first-round picks all the way through 2032, which gives them some breathing room when it comes to trades. Some of these picks come with caveats, though, like protections and swap rights. This year, for example, the Wizards have to finish with a top-eight pick to retain their draft pick. If it falls outside the top eight, then the New York Knicks receive that pick.

The fact that Washington has all their picks in the first round for the foreseeable future allows it more freedom in trades. Due to the Stepien Rule, teams cannot trade first-round picks in consecutive years. So, if the Wizards want to get a star but it will cost them a first-round pick, they are not limited to which year they can give up a pick. It comes down to when the team thinks they will be back in the playoffs and trade a pick in one of those drafts.

The second-round picks are extremely valuable, although, to the naked eye, others see it differently. The team has upwards of 16 second-rounders over the next few drafts. This season alone, they have four second-round picks. These picks are valuable, as you can draft some good role players in the second round or package them to move into the first round. A team can never have too many second-round picks.

Cap Space

The Wizards have some salary-cap flexibility. They are in a predicament where they can take in an extra $8.5 million, but some teams are not as fortunate. This makes it difficult to process any other trade involving a big-name player, like Williamson. If anything, the team will likely go after smaller-name players or draft capital, and wait on any big trades until the offseason.

Exceptions

Due to recent circumstances, the Wizards can sign two players. One is due to Cam Whitmore now being out for the rest of the season, so the Wizards can sign someone for half of Whitmore's salary for the rest of the season. The other roster spot opening is due to the trade with the Atlanta Hawks, which cut the roster down to 14 players. Notable free agents at the moment include Ben Simmons and Christian Wood.

The Washington Wizards have been granted a disabled player exception for Cam Whitmore, sources say. Whitmore is out for the year recovering from a blood clot in his shoulder. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 21, 2026

Other Limits

Other limits include players' trade value, team performance, other teams' cap space, and future cap space. Some players are due for extensions in two seasons, and Alex Sarr will be due for a big one soon. This limits the team for whom players they can trade. Other teams are also in a tight financial situation, like the Golden State Warriors, who are trying to part with Jonathan Kuminga. Overall, due to multiple factors, it is difficult for the Wizards to make another splashy trade ahead of the deadline.

