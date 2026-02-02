Wizards NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

The trade deadline is just a few days away, and the Washington Wizards are set up perfectly to make a move. They have players they are targeting, along with players that can be moved. However, rumors from a week ago have also changed.

This is leaving fans confused and lost. Who are the Wizards actually targeting? What rumors, if any, are surrounding the Wizards? What has been updated from past rumors from just a month ago? Here is all you need to know heading into the deadline.

Trade Rumors, Targets, and Updates

Very few rumors are associated with Washington. After their big acquisition of Trae Young, the organization has gone quiet. That is proof that trading for the All-Star guard is the only big move they are making this season. This does not mean they are done trading, though.

The lone rumor with the Wizards is that they have called and checked in on Lonzo Ball, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The team views Ball as a salary filler for next season. The bright side is that the Cleveland Cavaliers would have to attach trade capital in the deal as well.

“The Washington Wizards are among the teams that have checked in on Ball, HoopsHype has learned. The Wizards have been open to being incentivized with draft pick compensation to use their nearly $30 million in luxury tax room space and traded player exceptions for teams needing to dump salary, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So the Wizards would get another draft pick if they trade for the former second overall pick. They could then use next season to increase Ball’s value, turning him into another draft pick or two. It is a matter of determining whether the team can flip an asset like Ball into future draft capital. If the organization determines that it can, then trading for Ball is the only likely deal that the Wizards make to bring in another player.

The team was once linked to a potential trade for Domantas Sabonis. However, that front has died out completely due to the Trae Young trade. This does not mean that the chance to trade for Sabonis is zero, but the odds are less than 1%.

Other than that, the trade front is unusually quiet. No rumors of players in trade talks on the Wizards. The two players who could be traded, though, are Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley. Middleton isn’t playing well enough to justify trading for his hefty contract; Bagley, on the other hand, possesses immense value.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) exits the game in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Bagley has been one of the best backup centers in the NBA. Contenders are more than likely looking to add his interior presence at the trade deadline. Bagley has also played well enough to either net multiple second-round picks in a deal or a single first-round pick. Still, if no team is willing to give up draft capital to acquire a backup like Bagley, he would then stay on the team to finish out the season.

