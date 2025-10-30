Last-Minute Predictions for Thunder vs Wizards
The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (5-0) host the struggling Washington Wizards (1-3) in a clash that showcases the massive gulf between the two franchises.
With the Thunder sitting atop the Western Conference and the Wizards struggling in the East, this matchup on October 30 at the Paycom Center presents one of the season's most lopsided encounters.
Bryson Akins, Staff Writer
The Thunder are missing key pieces. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are out. The Thunder are also one of the worst three point shooting teams in the league at this moment. With that being said, I still have the Thunder winning.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the few players that no one can stop. He will get his 30 points and maybe more. Ajay Mitchell is playing like he wants to win Sixth Man of the Year, and don’t forget about the defense with Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace.
The Wizards can still make it an interesting game. With no Holmgren the team needs to force feed Alex Sarr. Have him go to work against a team with little center depth. Force Isaiah Hartenstein to get in foul trouble. Kyshawn George can also surprise some people if the team can space the floor. Finally, there is the unknown with Bilal Coulibaly playing his first game of the season. What will he be able to do?
Thunder: 121 Wizards: 107
Lane Mills, Staff Writer
The Washington Wizards can score, but against the defending NBA Champions and score-stopping Oklahoma City Thunder, I don’t think D.C. is quite in the position to pull off this upset, especially on the road.
Forward Bilal Coulibaly being back should certainly help, and anything can happen if Sarr/George/Johnson are all scoring well into the double-digits, but this feels like too tall an early season task for a Wizards team that has yet to really find their footing as a team.
Thunder: 121 Wizards: 107
Jayesh Pagar, Staff Writer
Oklahoma City's defense is simply suffocating, they pressure the ball at every level and force mistakes relentlessly. Washington just won't have answers for their intensity. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at another level right now, and against a vulnerable Wizards lineup, he should dominate the paint and perimeter. The Thunder's supporting cast thrives when defenses collapse on their MVP.
More importantly, Washington looks gassed after that heartbreaking overtime loss to Philadelphia. Playing back-to-back nights against the defending champs is almost cruel timing. The Wizards lack the defensive structure to compete with Oklahoma City's scheme, and their emotional state heading into this matchup spells trouble. The Thunder's experience and championship pedigree will shine through here. This feels like a blowout waiting to happen.
Thunder: 123 Wizards: 101
Henry Brown, Staff Writer
I predict that the Wizards will fall to the Thunder, 120-108, just like how they did to the Hornets and 76ers during their brief home stand.
Oklahoma City's missing the rotational depth to guarantee that it'll be a blowout, but as long as the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at the controls, the Wizards will have a tough time going bucket-for-bucket while having to go up against their notorious ball pressure.
As inspiring as Kyshawn George's and Bub Carrington's steady improvement as handlers has been, backing that up against the champs will require a level of poise that they've yet to show.
They have the newfound shooting talent to make things interesting, with Chet Holmgren's absence opening the door for Alex Sarr to have another career night, but there are few teams that can execute as well as the Wizards now stand up against.
Thunder: 120 Wizards: 108
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!