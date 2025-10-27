Studs and Duds From Wizards' Demoralizing Loss Against Hornets
The Washington Wizards had the perfect opportunity to have a winning record for the first time since November of 2022, but let it slip away. Going into halftime, the Wizards were beating the Charlotte Hornets. All they had to do was maintain the lead and keep playing the way they had been. This is the Wizards we are talking about, though, and they gave away the lead, losing 139-113.
The first half was some elite basketball. The Wizards were picking up where they left off in Dallas. Then, the Wiz Kids turned into the rebuilding team we knew they were at the start of the season. Players were fouling out, shots weren't falling, and the defense was sloppy overall. Still, some players did their thing in this loss.
Here are studs and duds from the demoralizing loss to the Hornets.
Stud: Alex Sarr
Alex Sarr is quietly having a breakout year alongside another one of his second-year teammates. In the loss, he put up 21 points on 60 percent shooting, five assists, and three blocks. He looks much better on both ends of the court to start the season.
He could have been a better rebounder this game, as he only grabbed four boards. Other than that, it has been a fantastic start to the season, and no one is talking about it. Amongst all his second-year colleagues in the league, Sarr might be having the best season.
Dud: Kyshawn George
It hurt to put him on here, as he was off to such a hot start. In the match-up against Charlotte, they clearly set out a game plan to stop him on offense. George only had six points and did not make a single three-pointer in the game. He also finished his night with three turnovers.
The worst part of all this is the fact that he fouled out. Even when he is not scoring, he impacts so many other aspects of the game. He had eight rebounds and five assists in this game. However, fouling out and failing to score really hurt the Wizards in this one.
Stud: CJ McCollum
It is about time CJ McCollum was playing like the scorer everyone knows he is. McCollum had a very rough start to the season, only making one three-pointer in his first two games. This Hornets game was a big bounce-back for the veteran, even though it was a loss. The guard finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Shooting from distance looked much better for McCollum against Charlotte, as he shot 36.4 percent from distance. He was facilitating well, crashed the boards, and rarely turned the ball over. McCollum has averaged 20 points per game the past 10 seasons, and he has the opportunity to extend that streak if he can keep up this level of play.
