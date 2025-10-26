Previewing Wizards Home Opener vs. Hornets
The 1-1 Washington Wizards are in DC for the first time this season, taking on the 1-1 Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte has shown some promise this year, but on paper they are the worst team Washington has played thus far. Hornets star Brandon Miller is also listed as unavailable tonight, pushing the Wizards home opener ever more in their favor.
Star Power
Even though the Hornets aren’t the best team Washington has faced, they are still formidable opponents. Much like the Wizards, Charlotte too has proven to have a dynamic offense, led by All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. When healthy, Ball has proven to be one of the best scorers and playmakers in this league, capable of taking over games. He is potent in transition, using his length and playmaking ability to get to his spots and set teammates up for easy buckets. Along with being a great player in the half court, capable of playing in structure or out of isolation.
Part of what makes Ball so good is his ability to get his teammates involved. Players like Miles Bridges and Ryan Kalkbrenner have reaped the benefits of his playmaking prowess, along with providing their own unique skillsets. Bridgers, of course, is a freak athlete who lives above the rim, particularly in transition. He is also capable as a scorer in the half court, using his threat as a shooter to punish poor closeouts and get to the basket. Kalkbrenner is a much more traditional big-man. He's tall, sets hard screens and can step out and shoot the occasional three ball. In other words, he is the perfect complement to Ball’s skillset. Kalkbrenner is capable of being taken advantage of defensively, especially when matched up with more athletic bigs, so look for Alex Sarr to have a big day.
Best of the Rest
The biggest flaw in the Hornets roster construction is their lack of overall depth. The majority of their roster is made up of young players who are still figuring out the ins and outs of NBA basketball — making them somewhat inconsistent night to night. Rookies Kon Knueppel and Sion James have both shown some promise early on. Knueppel is a solid tertiary playmaker, capable of hitting open shots and making plays for teammates. James, on the other hand, is a more prototypical 'Three-and-D' guard who thrives off generating energy.
Collin Sexton and Tre Mann are both small guards who are more than capable of getting hot and impacting the trajectory of a game. However, both are very flawed defenders, which could give the Wizards backcourt more room to flourish. Tidjane Salauan and Moussa Diabate are polar opposites as players, but both add value to the Hornets front court. Salaun is as confident as they come and is willing to shoot the ball from wherever. Diabate, on the other hand, is a relentless big who will fight for boards and try to cause havoc.
Reversing Early Game Struggles
Washington should come into this game with a similar approach to their first two games. Expect the young core to lead the way again for them, punishing the lack of perimeter defense in Charlotte. The Hornets are also on the tail end of a back to back, traveling from Philadelphia to DC the night before the games, which could allow the Wizards to jump out to an early lead — something that hasn't happened this season. Washington has built momentum and hope that fans haven't felt in years which they will look to continue that in today's game.
