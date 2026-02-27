Wizards Should Keep Eye on Possible Trae Young Regression

The Washington Wizards impressed much of the NBA world when they acquired 4x All-Star Trae Young earlier this year, with fans of the entertainment and business sides of the game alike coming together to celebrate the organization's asset management while fanning excitement over what's next to come for the team's rebuild.

At the same time, it's important for Wizards supporters to temper their excitement. They've already had to learn to bottle up their thrills amidst Young's lengthy absence, as he's yet to play a game since the early-January trade, and there were fair reasons for his being as available as he was to begin with.

His blanket career statistics of 25.2 points and 9.8 assists per game suggest that he can stack up comfortably against any point guard to ever sniff the league, but his style does have its critics. The undersized star's defense was always a source of concern, and now that his game has started revealing minor slippage over the second half of his career, skeptics are more empowered than ever to bet against Young's ability to drive winning.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) meets with the media during his first return to play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's crew of evaluators and rankers had no issue lumping Young in with some of this season's worst under-performers, even if the point guard only managed to put together 10 games before departing the Atlanta Hawks.

"For starters, we've moved way beyond the point where Young should be considered an objectively good three-point shooter," Grant Hughes wrote. "He hit just 30.5 percent of his career-low 5.9 deep attempts per game with the Hawks this year, down from 34.0 percent last season and 37.3 percent in 2023-24."

"Still an elite pick-and-roll passer, the 27-year-old is most effective as a ball-dominant, defining force for his team. The problem is that he's no longer such an elite overall offensive player that anyone can justify giving him that large of a role when it means making major compromises on defense," he continued.

How Concerned Should the Wizards Be?

Even if Young hasn't exactly been Mr. Durable over the course of the 2025-26 campaign, it would be fair to consider his recent attendance splits as something of an anomaly compared to the rest of his resume.

Over his last four complete seasons, he's crossed the 73-game threshold thrice, leading the league in total assists in each of those three respective Hawks seasons. And compared to the injury history of fellow All-Star and new teammate Anthony Davis, Young's health concerns read like a joke.

Now, questions pertaining to whether his specific game can hold up at a new home are certainly worthy. Young managed to at least blend in on defense on his best days, but he flat-out held the Hawks back due to his inability to physically match up with assignments and unwillingness to give his off-ball protection everything he had.

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) after scoring while being fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He's given off positive energy ever since making the shift to Washington, inspiring believers that a simple change of scenery could be enough to alter his perception on how he can forward a fresh basketball situation. And with head coach Brian Keefe still set to call the shots upon Young's return, there's reason to believe that he may not accept such an effort out of one of his franchise players.

The defensively-needy guard should have enough wing stoppers and rim-protectors to hide Young, and their bevy of shooters may very well provided the floor-spacing he's needed to thrive in the past. This season may be an odd one for the star, but he's likelier to return to his old ways than just about all of the athletically-hampered or older names he's getting lumped in with given this unique point in his career.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!