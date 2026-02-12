Young Guard Having Career Resurgence With Wizards

One of, if not the single most fun storylines to come out of the Washington Wizards’ 2025-26 season is the career resurgence of guard Sharife Cooper. The once highly touted five-star recruit seemed to be on the way out of the NBA, spending the last three seasons of his career bouncing between various G-League organizations.

However, this offseason the Wizards chose to take a chance on the 24-year-old, signing him to a two-way deal and giving him the chance to prove himself as an NBA player. Cooper had a slow start to the season, spending most of his time with the Capital City Go-Go and only playing six games with the main team.

Seizing Oppourtinity

Over the past couple of weeks, however, an influx of minutes has become available in D.C. due to various trades and injuries that left the roster depleted. In that time frame, Washington needed someone to step up at the guard spot, gifting Cooper his first real opportunity of the season.

Since that opening, he has appeared in six straight games for Washington, posting averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 56.5% from the field and 44.4% from three. Cooper has given the team valuable minutes at the backup guard spot, filling in as a facilitator and leader when the team needs it.

He has also given the team safe and steady play, operating within the flow of the offense and letting the game come to him. Cooper rarely forces the issue, doing most of his damage within structured sets. His natural athletic gifts paired with his playmaking feel make him lethal out of the pick and roll, as teams are left struggling to deal with his elite pace.

Impact Beyond the Numbers

Beyond just what he does as a facilitator, Cooper has also emerged as a legitimate shooting threat, something that had previously been absent from his game. It’s no secret that shooting has become more and more valuable by the year in the NBA, especially for smaller guards who can’t be as effective around the basket. In Cooper’s case, he had struggled to be a consistent threat despite possessing great shot touch, making his game predictable and easier to stop. Now, with the added shooting threat, he has been able to keep defenses more honest when defending him, opening up his most potent skills.

Cooper has also been an active hustler, doing the little things required for smaller guards in order to not be constantly hunted when on the floor. He is scrappy on the perimeter, using his quickness to stay attached to opposing players, while also hunting loose balls and opportunities to get out and play in the open court.

As of now, it seems unlikely that Cooper will be a Wizard long term, purely because of the team’s already loaded young core. However, this season has served as an audition for him, proving himself to be an impactful NBA player when placed in the right environment.

