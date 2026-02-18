Wizards Duo Selected in Top Three of 2024 Re-Draft

The Washington Wizards were featured heavily in Bleacher Report’s most recent 2024 re-draft, as all three of their 2024 first-round selections placed within the top 30.

Many more casual fans around the league hadn’t been keyed in on the talent brewing in Washington due to the Wizards’ seemingly perpetual state of rebuilding over recent years. However, it seems as if at least the mainstream media is beginning to catch on, as not only were all three of their picks named in the recent re-draft, but two of them were named in the top three.

It’s undeniable that Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George had underwhelming first seasons in the NBA, as both of them seemed to go through a real adjustment period before finding their groove. Now in year two, both Sarr and George are thriving, improving in nearly every major statistical category and taking the leap toward NBA stardom.

Dynamic Duo

Sarr is the more renowned player of the two, as his elite athletic and physical tools, coupled with immense skill, make the vision of the player he could become far more intriguing than most other young players in the league. Sarr is posting averages of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists — impressive numbers reflected by him sticking at the number-two selection in the re-draft, the same spot he was taken in two years ago.

George’s leap, on the other hand, was far more unexpected, as he has not only improved as a player but has completely revamped his skill set and thrust himself into the top three of the recent re-draft. The 22-year-old forward has been given much more on-ball responsibility in year two — reflected by his near seven percent increase in usage rate. Not only has he been given a larger role, but he has thrived in the process, posting career bests in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, along with improvements in every major shooting percentage.

Kyshawn George is having a breakout sophomore season:



PPG: 8.7 ➡️ 15.1

APG: 2.5 ➡️ 4.8

RPG: 4.2 ➡️ 5.4

FG: 37.2% ➡️ 44.1%

3PT: 32.2% ➡️ 37.7%

FT: 75.3% ➡️ 79.7% pic.twitter.com/2SEPOKv5F3 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) February 17, 2026

Under-the-Radar Improvement

After what was arguably the best rookie campaign of any Wizards rookie last season, 20-year-old guard Bub Carrington has seemingly flown under the radar this year despite showing clear signs of development. A large part of this is likely due to the ice-cold start to his 2025–26 campaign, which saw him averaging just 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists through his first 21 games.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Since then, however, Carrington has found his groove in a major way, posting averages of 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists over his last 32 games. He has also been an Iron Man for Washington since arriving, missing zero games to this point through his first two seasons.

All of those factors, along with many smaller developmental strides he has shown, factored into him being selected 16th overall in the recent re-draft.

