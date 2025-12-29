Wizards Gradually Shifting Away from Aging Wing

The Washington Wizards' rotation has never looked so full of options.

The vast majority of the half-dozen players that they've drafted in the first round over the last three seasons have looked more ready to shoot, pass and defend than they ever have, with growing playmakers like Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson deepening the guard room while the likes of Justin Champagnie and Will Riley supplement more decorated wings in Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly in a quietly-packed front court.

In short, those score-first veterans who once seemed like Washington's best bets at professional buckets through the first few ugly weeks of this season are less necessary than ever before. But while CJ McCollum still provides value with his scoring aggression, Khris Middleton has been more or less nullified by these in-season jumps.

Dec 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Gg Jackson (45) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Alternative Options On His Back

The former 3x All-Star came in pretty handy when he was first traded to D.C. during the 2024-25 campaign, cashing in from multiple levels of the court and standing out as a necessary adult in rookie-driven lineups.

He's still held onto his starting spot, having yet to emerge off of the bench in 20 appearances with this Wizards team, but the coaching staff has been riding him less than ever as of late. Middleton hasn't played more than 25 minutes in a game in his last five games, a period that dates back to early December with numerous inefficient shooting outings packed in between then and now.

It doesn't help his case that he's got very little left to give as a defender, having fallen a long way since his productive two-way days with the Milwaukee Bucks. He's blown by fairly frequently, while the same can't be said for many of the younger teammates on his tail.

Champagnie, for one, is keenly aware of what he has to offer as a defender and hustler, and uses it to his advantage every minute he can as one of the most tenacious non-center rebounders in the game. And as instinctive as he is, Coulibaly's got him beat as an athletic reactor.

Dec 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jalen Wells (0) tries to hold onto the ball while defenders Washington Wizards Forward Justini Champagnie (9) and Washington Wizards Forward Kyshawn George (18) try to steal it in the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

That's to say nothing of George, who's already locked in a starting spot as Washington's top wing, or Corey Kispert, who's done all of the little things at the same elite clip with which he shot the ball before he aggravated a thumb injury.

Middleton's Future in Washington

Even in his visible-weathered form, the 14-year veteran is still a player that the franchise is expected to try and move mid-season. The paycheck he's due to earn by season's end is quite heavy, though, meaning a buy-out may be in the cards if a trade fails to materialize.

Whatever the case may be, he was already not considered a favorite to stick it out on this version of the Wizards. They're ready to compete and could do without his inconsistent on-court impact, and more bodies are lining up to reasonably contend for his minutes than ever before.

