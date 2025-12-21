Wizards’ Alex Sarr Continues Building All-Star Case

Mid-December typically signals the start of All-Star voting, but it would be fair to assume that some fans of the Washington Wizards may have forgotten when such festivities commence.

They've been without a representative in the distinctive game in five years, with Bradley Beal's (in)famous 31-points per game netting him a third nod.

The Wizards haven't made the playoffs since squeezing into the 2021 dance as an 8-seed, though, and that lack of team success hasn't helped breed much All-Star intrigue.

That streak could finally come to an end in a few months, though, with the next generation of the Wizards producing some recognition-worthy talents to spearhead a victorious return to the weekend. Alex Sarr, a foundational pillar of the rebuild they've since embarked on, looks like the real deal.

Sarr's Boost in the Ranks

Don't look now, but few centers in the modern NBA are matching Sarr's pure box score output. He's ninth in scoring among this season's centers at 18.9 points per night while standing at sixth in the league in blocks with a regular average of 1.9. His attendance hasn't been perfect, but unlike in-conference peers like Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porziņģis, he's appeared in considerably more games than he's missed.

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) dunks against San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It helps Sarr's case that he's out east, where there just aren't always enough competent big men to realistically challenge the top dogs. Spotty attendance out of Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo only couples with the loss of Jayson Tatum, opening the door for upstarts like the second-year Wizard.

And it's not as if he's just accumulating his stats against garbage time or strictly inferior opponents. He's getting his numbers every night against any big man who stands in his way, looking just as confident getting into his shot and face-up game against Victor Wembanyama as he has against anyone else.

Add that to the quietly-promising ball that his team's played since getting even younger, as the youth movement's now won four of their last 10 in returning to Washington for a San Antonio Spurs rematch.

Oct 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives between Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) and center Alex Sarr (20) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Sarr may not be alone in challenging All-Star voters in the years to come, with ascending co-star Kyshawn George continually taking steps forward while their assortment of other young draftees attempt to carve out roles of their own in the development-focused situation. But unlike those potential-based bets, Sarr can realistically put the Wizards on the map right now should he get a little lucky in the coming weeks.

