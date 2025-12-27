Wizards' Bub Carrington Keeps Impressing Despite Sixth-Man Shift

Bub Carrington's escape from his particularly-hairy sophomore slump made for the Washington Wizards' top feel-good narrative amidst an otherwise-loss-filled start to the season.

The decorated rookie failed to maintain his promising pace as a perimeter scorer and playmaker to start his second campaign in Washington, losing his starting place and most of his on-ball touches as his reluctance to crash the paint sapped all of the juice from how he was defended. Opponents knew he was either taking an outside shot or passing, effective traits that fail to deliver the impact that he's proven capable of.

He finally wormed his way back into the starting-five, though, and he hasn't looked back since. Carrington posted 17 points per game on strong shooting splits before being quickly sent back to the bench when the Wizards got healthier, but his most recent showing suggested that his struggles may not have been tied to his place in the rotation as we may have thought.

He joined five Washington teammates in double-figure scoring with 15 points, the most he's pocketed across 18 games as a bench piece. And his contributions really mattered, factoring into a 138-117 win. It turns out that he just needed more of an on-ball role during his time on the court to truly consistently punish defenses.

Remaining Ready and Confident

Carrington's need for regular possessions with the rock in his hands benefits when he's able to hit his pull-up threes, and he's been ready to fire since awakening from the schneid. He isn't afraid to dance with defenders, either, as Wizards fans noted in watching him hit four three-pointers over the Toronto Raptors.

Dec 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

His willingness to take the occasionally-daring shot proved necessary for Washington's bench unit, who also greatly appreciated the passing that he had to offer. Kyshawn George was turnover-prone to start, and Carrington's ability to hit the roller on a simple entry pass went a long way in maintaining the momentum and building the Wizards' largest final score of the season.

"He was a great spark in the fourth [quarter]," head coach Brian Keefe remarked postgame. "Just making real simple plays, being really efficient out there right now."

Coach Keefe and Kyshawn George talking about Bub Carrington’s play lately #ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/dI3vPTcmiQ — Jarrett L. (@JL_On_Hoops) December 27, 2025

Carrington's perseverance after his foray with the bench, the sort of crossroads moment that could have tripped up a lesser player, goes a long way in improving Washington's lineup versatility. He's already been through plenty of low lows during his adventurous second season, and this most recent offering provides hope that the confident guard won't let context or situation prevent him from getting his game off.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!