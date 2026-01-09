Trae Young's Delayed Wizards Debut is Sign of Things to Come

By now, almost the entire basketball world has been informed of the deal that sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. However, some unfortunate news has arrived in the District, as Wizards fans were informed that their new centerpiece will be forced to delay his debut while continuing to battle an ongoing quadriceps injury.

The Wizards have listed Trae Young (right quad contusion) as OUT for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/2w6n5adoD6 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 9, 2026

Young has already touched down in D.C. and has begun working out with the team as he ramps back up in hopes of making his debut soon, but the small delay should come as no surprise. Washington has made it very clear that even though this deal may appear win-now on the surface, the organization’s primary goal remains bottoming out in hopes of acquiring a top draft pick.

The Wizards currently own the rights to their pick as long as it lands within the top eight—if not, it would be sent to the New York Knicks. Washington’s front office and coaching staff are encouraged by the recent strides the team has made, including winning five of their last seven games, but they still believe the roster is at least one piece away from true contention.

Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown on the court before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Whether that piece can be found in the draft remains to be seen, but there is arguably no better class in recent memory to do so than this year’s group.

No matter how you look at it, the Wizards’ main objective this season—even with Young on the roster—will be bottoming out. Because the young core has shown real promise and because Young is such a prolific player, achieving that goal will require a very conservative approach to injury management. It will undoubtedly be frustrating for fans to see their favorite players miss time down the stretch, but it will be necessary if Washington hopes to stay aligned with its long-term vision.

Young has battled injuries throughout the season, which played a significant role in his diminished production and ultimately allowed the Wizards to acquire him at a relatively low cost. Washington recognizes how much those injuries have affected his play and understands that taking a cautious approach to his recovery is the best course of action—not only for Young and his production, but also for the team and its overall direction.

It will be frustrating, confusing, and at times annoying to see how little Young plays in the latter half of the season. But if fans can keep the bigger picture in mind, it becomes much easier to understand and justify the front office’s decisions.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!