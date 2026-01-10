Trae Young Hints at Signing Extension With Wizards

Trae Young is now with the Washington Wizards and had his introduction press conference before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Overall, it was a good way for Young to be introduced to the media, as general manager Will Dawkins was also there. The press had a ton of questions for both Young and Dawkins, but Young offered some insight into his future.

Every fan and journalist was wondering the same thing about Young when he was traded to Washington: would he sign an extension? That part is still a mystery, but he dropped some ominous lines that may suggest he is. It seems likely that Young will exercise his player option for next season.

Young Drops Hint at Extension With the Wizards

During his introduction, Young was asked about how he can help his teammates get better. Young responded, talking about how he loves passing and mentioning that his favorite players growing up were Steve Nash and Chris Paul. He was showing that, although some people may see him as a shoot-first guard, he may adopt a more pass-first approach with the Wizards.

Young was also asked by the media about his decision to come here, considering the team is in a rebuild. He then mentioned that it is a day-by-day process. Young also stated, "I can't wait to bring those guys out to LA to work out with me this Summer...a lot of young guys, so I could really bring these guys out there and make sure they come out there. Get some runs and build chemistry."

Trae Young yesterday talking about how rebuilding is a day-by-day process: "I can't wait to bring those guys out to LA to work out with me this Summer...a lot of young guys, so I could really bring these guys out there and make sure they come out there. Get some runs and build… — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) January 10, 2026

Usually, players who have a player option and plan to decline it do not say they plan to work with their teammates over the Summer. This could be a sign that Young plans to exercise the option and play for the Wizards next season. However, it could also be a sign that he plans on signing an extension.

It is also important to note that Dawkins and Young already have a history together, stretching back to when Young was in high school. While Young played at Norman North in Oklahoma, Dawkins was working with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were introduced to each other then, and since then, Dawkins has kept up with Young's career.

Wizards GM Will Dawkins details his background with Trae Young; first meeting him as a kid in OKC and then watching him grow into an NBA star. pic.twitter.com/evCeYAiqiA — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) January 9, 2026

Getting Young on his team was something Dawkins always wanted, and he has spoken highly of him as well. The signs point to Young being a long-term member of the team, and that could be a good thing. Young might benefit from being on a team like the Wizards, who are one draft pick away from making the playoffs again. So, throughout his introduction and the hints he has been dropping, it seems like Young wants to stay in Washington for the next few seasons.

