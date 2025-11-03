Two X-Factors for Wizards vs. Knicks
While the Washington Wizards may not be happy with their 1-5 start to the 2025-26 NBA season, the team can easily turn things around by facing a familiar foe. The Wizards will travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks.
The Wizards have only won on the road, but the Knicks are 2-0 at home. On the season, the two teams are virtually identical in terms of points per game and rebounds.
Washington has posted a 114.3 points per game average, roughly six points better than what they did last season. New York has a 113.4 points per game average but shoot about three percent lower from the floor. The Wizards are out-rebounded (47.2) by the Knicks (47.4) slightly.
Head coach Brian Keefe is seeing his team do well at shot blocking. With 6.0 blocks per game, the Wizards average almost 2.5 blocks more a game than the Knicks. But which players for Washington have the potential to break out in Madison Square Garden against New York?
The case for the Wizards' Alex Sarr
This second-year forward for Washington is averaging four points and two rebounds more a game this season than last season. Sarr has shot below 50% from the floor just once so far and that came against the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In addition to the development of Sarr taking place, the Knicks are without Mitchell Robinson. Though their center is listed as a game-time decision, Robinson could miss New York's game against the Wizards.
Sarr scored a season-high of 31 points against the Philadelphia 76ers back on October 28. Since then, Washington's young big man has scored only 25 points in his past two games for the Wizards.
Another big game for Keefe and his teammates could be in the works against the Knicks. In the back-to-back contests to end 2024 between Washington and New York, Sarr posted a combined 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.
The case for Sarr's teammate, Kyshawn George
Another second-year forward for Washington could break out for another big game when the Wizards face the Knicks. Following the team's 26-point blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets, George has scored in double figures all three games since.
After posting just six points against the Hornets, the Wizards young star has tallied a 20-point, a 12-point, and a 17-point performance. George is has made eight of his last 14 attempts from behind the arc entering the game in New York.
In addition to his 18.7 points ranking just inside the NBA's top 50, George's 55.4% from the field ranks in the top 35 of the league, too. The Wizards forward is also averaging 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
The last time George and the Wizards played a regular season NBA game at New York, the former University of Miami Hurricane athlete posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds on March 22 at Madison Square Garden. George also recorded four assists and three steals against the Knicks in that game.
If Washington wants to win their second game of the season and end their current four-game losing streak, they will need more of the same from Sarr and George. The Wizards need both second-year stars to shine if they want to turn their year around now.
