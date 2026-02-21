Unlikely Duo Leads Wizards to Victory Over Pacers

The Washington Wizards won their second consecutive game in a strong all-around team effort, defeating the Indiana Pacers 131–118.

Washington got positive performances from nearly everyone who saw the floor, eventually leading them to once again turn to their second unit to close out the game.

Say what you will about the tanking implications on both sides, as it was clear that neither team was very interested in winning. However, seeing multiple young Wizards shine in their limited opportunities was a fun sight.

Cooper and Williams Shine

Washington got relatively average play out of its starting five, leaning heavily on that group to build early momentum. However, as the game progressed, it became clear that the second unit was the more productive lineup, leaving head coach Brian Keefe with no choice but to close with that group.

Two guards who were heavily featured in that lineup were unlikely suspects, as Sharife Cooper and Alondes Williams thrived in the closing minutes of the game. Cooper has shown steady play when given the opportunity this year, but due to being on a two-way deal, his playing time has been far from consistent. Williams, on the other hand, was appearing in just his second game in a Wizards uniform, making the most of his 10-day contract.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Sharife Cooper (13) talks with a referee during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Cooper finished the game with 18 points, three rebounds and five assists, once again showcasing his dynamic offensive skill set. The 24-year-old guard has proven more than capable of controlling the pace of the game, using his playmaking and shot creation to dissect opposing defenses and generate easy buckets.

Williams, meanwhile, had by far the best game of his young career, posting a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists. This matchup against the Pacers marked just day three of the 10-day deal he signed earlier in the week, and through his first two games, he has proven that he belongs at the NBA level.

Alondes Williams tonight:



25 PTS (career high)

10 REB

4 AST

9-11 FG (!)

2 BLK



Impressive showing from Williams, who’s on a 10-day contact. pic.twitter.com/W1awmsXxqI — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) February 21, 2026

His shot creation paired with a never-ending motor makes for a lethal combination that opposing teams are left scrambling to guard. Williams has received opportunities with other teams around the league in previous stints, but never to the extent he has with the Wizards, making this the first real opportunity he has gotten to truly prove himself — and prove himself he has.

More than likely, neither Cooper nor Williams will be around long term in Washington, as an already stacked Wizards guard room makes it difficult for extra minutes to be carved out beyond the core group moving forward. However, both young guards will likely be given ample opportunity to showcase their skill sets for the remainder of the season as Washington continues its tank, giving them the perfect chance to audition for the rest of the league.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!