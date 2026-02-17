Wizards Call Up G League Guard on 10-Day Contract

The Washington Wizards continue the revolving door of 10-day contracts, this time calling up guard Alondes Williams, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Feb. 16.

The 26-year-old Milwaukee native has spent the entirety of the 2025–26 season up to this point as part of the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. In that situation, Williams has thrived, posting averages of 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over a fairly hefty 13-game sample size.

The Washington Wizards are signing guard Alondes Williams to a 10-day contract out of their Capital City G League affiliate, agent Daniel Hazan tells ESPN. Williams, a G League All-Star, enters a fourth NBA season after playing nine games across the last three years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2026

Although many fans in D.C. are likely not familiar with the name, odds are they have seen Williams play in the past, as not too long ago, he was one of the better players in all of college basketball. In his senior season as part of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, he shined, averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists — garnering real NBA draft buzz as he asserted himself as one of the most dynamic guards in his class.

Despite his clear talent, Williams did not hear his name called on draft night, falling all the way out of the second round. Since then, he has bounced around on three different teams in three years, playing in only nine games over that stretch.

Williams hasn’t exactly been given a chance to prove himself to this point, reflected by him averaging just 2.8 minutes a game in his young NBA tenure, making this the first real chance he has gotten to prove himself.

Williams' Outlook

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team Strictly guard Alondes Williams (31) of the Sioux Falls Skyforce is introduced before the G-League-Next Up Game against Team Swish Cultures at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite this being an exciting opportunity for him, Williams will likely not see the floor much, given the track record of the Wizards’ two most recent 10-day contract players, Skal Labissiére and Keshon Gilbert, who played in a combined six games. However, that is not to say that Williams cannot deviate from the mean, as Washington’s head coach Brian Keefe has proven to be more than willing to give bench guys opportunities to prove themselves.

As for what he brings to the team, Williams is a dynamic shot-creation guard who has real playmaking feel. He has a proven track record as an outside shooter as well, cashing in 37% of his three-point shots over his extended G League tenure — making 43% of his attempts this season.

He may not be someone who is tasked with generating consistent offense for others, but he has proven to be more than capable of doing so when the right time presents itself.

The Wizards have signed Alondes Williams to a 10-day contract, the team announced today.



The 6-foot-4 guard recently dropped 40 points on 62% FG with the Capital City Go-Go.



Intriguing signing who should get minutes with the Wiz.

(🎥 via @nbagleague)pic.twitter.com/OTarbxN7XY — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) February 16, 2026

All in all, expectations should be low for Williams’ time in the District, as it is unlikely that he will see much opportunity beyond his limited role over the next 10 days. However, crazier things have happened, and with the right scheme and a proper hot streak, Williams could prove himself to be an NBA player that teams can value down the line.

