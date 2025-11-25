Wizards Aim to Snap Historic Losing Streak vs. Hawks

The now 1–15 Washington Wizards are inching ever closer to the franchise's consecutive loss record of 16 in a row and are looking to stop said streak against the 11–7 Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks’ red-hot start to the season is all the more impressive considering they have done so without All-NBA guard Trae Young, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Atlanta may be without their best player, but other Hawks have emerged this season, allowing them to continue to build momentum in his absence.

Emerging Stars

There has arguably been no player on a better run than Jalen Johnson in the stretch of games without Young. Johnson is doing his best Nikola Jokić impression, averaging a near triple-double of 22.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 7 assists a game — all of which lead the team.

Johnson has emerged as the team’s lead creator in recent weeks, thriving in the role on both ends of the floor. He has been impactful in the half-court, but is at his best in the open floor, using his athleticism and playmaking to constantly create plays.

the washington wizards have gone on a 10+ game losing streak in their last four seasons



they are the fourth team to ever do so (09-12 wolves, 16-19 suns, 96-00 grizzlies)



embarrassing... pic.twitter.com/ppsTlOm6u4 — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) November 13, 2025

Along with the emergence of Johnson, offseason acquisition Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been amazing to start this season. NAW has seen a 10-point-per-game increase from this season to last, averaging a career-high 19.3 points per game.

Along with improving as a scorer, NAW has kept the defensive ability that made him so coveted in the offseason, adding to his overall impact. NAW isn't very advanced as a scorer, but what he does, he does well, making him someone the Wizards will have to keep an eye on.

Endless Depth

What has made the Hawks so good at the start of the 2025–26 season is the seemingly infinite number of players who impact the game on a night-to-night basis. Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu make their living on the defensive end, but for vastly different reasons.

Daniels is one of, if not the best, point-of-attack defenders in the NBA, constantly poking at dribbles and creating turnovers. Okongwu serves as the team’s rim protector, deterring shots at the rim and anchoring the Hawks’ defense.

Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher make their money on the offensive end, providing unique skill sets for players of their size. Porzingis has drawn the nickname “Unicorn,” and for good reason. His combination of mobility and floor-spacing ability makes him incredibly unique on both ends of the floor. Risacher was the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and for good reason. His ability to create shots and defend at his size makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

Nov 20, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks player Kristaps Porzingis (8) posts up against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The odds are stacked against the Wizards as is, but odds are only skewed further against them considering they will be without rookie Tre Johnson. Along with that, Kyshawn George is battling an illness and Marvin Bagley Jr. is battling a hip injury, leaving their status for the game up in the air.

Even if they do play, they won’t be at 100%, creating even more problems for an undermanned Washington crew. The Wizards will undoubtedly need big performances out of a few key guys if they wish to pull off the upset, which would break their historic losing streak.

