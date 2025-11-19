Wizards Lack True Team Identity

On an 11-game losing streak that, after their latest drop to the formerly one-win Brooklyn Nets at home, appears to have no end in sight, the Washington Wizards have quickly settled in as the NBA's absolute worst team.

The 2025-26 season, though initially seen as a hopeful point of improvement for the franchise, has thus far been their most dire in both recent and long-term history. If they continue at their current pace, the Wizards could end up with a brutal sub-10 win record when it's all said and done.

No End in Sight

Currently 1-12, the Wizards' next matchup is yet another unfavorable matter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. The Wolves are currently 16-point favorites over a Washington team that has no right to be offended by that lopsided prediction, especially given the recent clearance of their injury report after an up-and-down list up to now.

With a full roster (most of the time) operating exactly as it was intended, D.C.'s shortcomings are without excuse and on full blast. A closer look at the team's numbers reveals the embarrassing misconstruction therein.

Among a drove of relevant statistics defining teams across the league, the Wizards place consistently towards the absolute bottom, across the board. The team's identity is predicated on promise, which isn't an entirely bad thing, but when that promise only translates to failure, the allure diminishes at an alarming rate.

The Washington Wizards through 13 games:



• Record: 1-12 (30th)

• Def. rating: 123.4 (29th)

• Off. rating: 107.3 (28th)

• Opponent PPG: 129.6 (30th)

• Turnovers/game: 16.8 (28th)

• Net rating: -16.1 (30th)

• Point differential: -217 (30th)

• Double-digit losses: 9 (30th) pic.twitter.com/GdtqIV2aBQ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 17, 2025

Placing dead last in five of the eight listed statistics, Washington can only be seen as the defining lowest common denominator on either end of the floor for teams across the league. At this point, it's essentially, "so long as we're better than the Wizards."

Quickly Diminishing Identity

In addition to their plainly league-worst record, the Wizards are also the lowest in the league in opponent points-per-game (129.6), net rating (-16.1), point differential (-217) and double-digit losses, with nine.

Much of the onus now falls on head coach Brian Keefe to find a way to get this roster back on track as his young players continue to develop, lest he continues to feed into the "hot seat" murmurs that have grown steadily louder with every loss.

Washington has plenty of talent, much of which will only get better with time; but until someone comes along that knows exactly how to structure and utilize it, the team may as well be playing one-on-five every trip down, dependent on who has the ball and decides to shoot it.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!