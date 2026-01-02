Wizards Begin Mounting Slow Power Rankings Climb

The Washington Wizards have, at long last, strung together several weeks of neutral basketball. That may be the bare minimum for some other teams around the NBA, but those who've followed their multi-year rebuild have waited diligently for all of those draft picks to start manifesting in occasional victories.

They've treated the fans to semi-regular wins from mid-December-onwards, a completely new experience for anyone who's had to sit through the 33-131 record they've posted over their last two complete seasons.

They still have three times as many wins as losses in marching into 2026, but these guys are finally earning league-wide credit as a competitive out. They're young, energetic and desperate to keep winning now that they've tasted their first bit of team-wide success, and were rewarded as such with their first power rankings bump since God knows when.

Dec 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

"Washington won consecutive games for the first time this season and is now a respectable 4-4 since a 3-20 start," ESPN's Zach Kram wrote in justifying their uptick from dead last in the ranking to No. 29. "The Wizards even swept the season series with Memphis. Rookie Tre Johnson returned from a hip injury just before that stretch began and has played a big role during it, averaging 14.4 points in just 22 minutes per game while making 45% of his 3-point attempts."

Entering 2026 with Momentum

Kram penned his update before the Wizards' New Year's Eve thriller, a game in which CJ McCollum sank the franchise's final shot of 2025 with a game-winning jumper to sink the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season, 114-113. That gave them five wins in their last nine, as well as three over their last four.

CJ MCCOLLUM GAME WINNER. 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/EdZqm8I8fl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 1, 2026

The Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Wizards' two most recent victims, are each 0-2 in Washington matchups through the first third of the season. The young pieces have learned how to stun favored opponents and defend themselves in hosting rematches.

And while McCollum received most of the shine for the Bucks upset, he's far from alone in the prospect-centric group.

Alex Sarr got quite a bit of buzz for his performance against Milwaukee's dominant front court, netting at least four blocks for the third time in five games while collecting another double-double as a scorer and rebounder. Johnson's lit it up for all to see with his seemingly-limitless jumper, and his back court buddy Bub Carrington's convincingly bounced back to threaten bench units as a threatening playmaker.

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

They're doing more than offering positive signs in Kyshawn George's absence. They're taking advantage of the innumerable middlers quietly crowding the standings, and proving that they may be ready to compete quicker than many viewers anticipated.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!