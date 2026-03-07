Wizards Star Set to Return From Hamstring Injury vs. Pelicans

The injury list is starting to shorten for the Washington Wizards as the season comes to an end. First, it was Trae Young returning from his MCL injury and making his Wizards debut. Overall, it was a solid team debut for Young, but of course, it will take until next season to see a fully healthy version of him.

Now, he is getting a dynamic shot-blocking center returning in Alex Sarr. This will be his first game since February 8 against the Miami Heat. This will also be his first time playing with the team's new point guard, so it will be interesting to see that chemistry build up to end the season.

Wizards Getting Back Top Tier Rim Protection

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) defends a shot from Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena.

Sarr has been a game-changer for the Wizards during what should be the final season of the rebuild. This season, the second-year center has been averaging 17.2 points on 49.6 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds with 2.3 offensive rebounds per game, 2.8 assists, and 2.3 blocks. This has been a breakout season for the young center, as he has solidified himself as one of the best shot blockers and young big men in the association.

Unfortunately, Sarr will not qualify for end-of-season awards. His defensive stats were good enough to include him in All-Defensive team conversations, but that is no longer possible. So far, Sarr has played 41 games, but there are only 20 games left. This makes it mathematically impossible for Sarr to make the All-Defensive teams. Still, this should not take away anything from what he has accomplished this season.

What to Watch in His Return

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) grabs a rebound in front of New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena.

This will be the first time Sarr and Young play together. However, it will be interesting to see how they mesh together. Sarr is arguably the best center Young will ever play with, and Young is definitely the best point guard Sarr has played with. This means that both their numbers should increase when they play together.

Sarr has never been known as a lob threat, but because of Young, this could change. Watch specifically to see how the pick-and-roll between the two operates. Sarr has become a much better finisher around the rim, but his efficiency could improve with some Young lobs and bounce passes. Young's shooting could also improve thanks to Sarr. Having a big body like Sarr set screens could free up space for pull-up shots from distance.

It will also be interesting to see if head coach Brian Keefe decides to use Sarr in some more off-ball action. Both Tre Johnson and Bilal Coulibaly elevated their game thanks to Young. You could see some set plays for both Johnson and Coulibaly that use off-ball screens from Sarr. With him back, though, the offense could really start to unlock thanks to his presence alone.

