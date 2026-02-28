Wizards Should Hold On to Brian Keefe for Now

The Washington Wizards have the makings of a playoff team in the East next season. They have the young core, including Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, and whoever they draft this year. They also have veteran leadership in Trae Young and NBA champion Anthony Davis. The pieces are there, yet fans have speculated that one final piece is missing.

Brian Keefe, on paper, has done a poor job as the head coach of the Wizards. They have been losing constantly, and the team stats are far from impressive. So the big question is, should Keefe be the head coach going forward?

Keefe has definitely had a poor start to his tenure as the Wizards' head coach. So far through nearly two and a half seasons, Keefe has an all-time coaching record of 42-137. These numbers are not impressive and are usually grounds for a coach's firing. This is not all that bad, though, compared to some other coaches in their first seasons.

Mark Daigneault is a prime example of this. He became head coach of an Oklahoma City Thunder team at the start of a rebuild. In his first two seasons as head coach, Daigneault had a record of 46-108. Once again, this is the kind of record that usually gets a coach fired. Instead, OKC kept him, and they won the championship a few seasons later.

This is not saying that in two or three seasons the Wizards will win a title with Keefe, but it shows that the record does not tell the full story. The Wizards are intentionally losing to increase their draft odds. Of course, some players will not play as much because they are too good, and if they play extended minutes, this team may risk losing its pick. Not all of these decisions during the game fall on Keefe, as some rotational stuff may be more in line with directions from the front office.

The Final Verdict

Look, Keefe shouldn't be fired for two seasons in which the Wizards are intentionally losing and tanking. If every front office did this, many legendary coaches would be unknown. All the fans need to do is give him a chance with a team that is trying to make the playoffs.

If the Wizards don't make the playoffs, or even the play-in, next season, then it may be time to discuss hiring a new coach. Right now, though, we haven't seen what Keefe can do with a competitive basketball team. So no, the team should not move on from Keefe because of this season. Next season, though, things can be different if the Wizards do not meet expectations.

