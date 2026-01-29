Justin Champagnie's Contract Providing Great Value for Wizards

The Washington Wizards have no shortage of great-value contracts.

It's a temporary advantage allotted to most rebuilding squads, as they're more likely than anyone else to employ big-name contributors before they're eligible to cash in on their ascending market perception according to the league's market. And the Wizards, have made their dedication to assembling a roster through the annual draft, have those bargain deals in spades.

Alex Sarr. Kyshawn George. Tre Johnson. Bilal Coulibaly. Bub Carrington. These are all prospects still on their rookie contracts, each making positive contributions before coming to agreement on any extensions. They've each been rewarded with at least one Rising Stars invitation apiece, convincingly ranging between franchise pillars and exciting upside pieces with plenty of room to grow.

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

There's an argument to be made, however, that none of those home-developed pieces are playing on the biggest scam contract of the bunch. Justin Champagnie has already been accepted into Washington's fan base as one of the harder players to part with, having long-since proven himself as an indispensable rebounding and defensive presence in the Wizards' rotation, and his impact numbers agree with that strong assessment.

The Sporting News' Steph Noh was interested in seeing how each player's respective contracts aligns with how much value they actually provide to the court, and found that Champagnie's $2.3 million annual salary is one of the biggest steals in the sport. According to a combination of games and minutes played and DARKO, an impact metric based on box scores and estimated +/- statistics, he's worth the equivalent of someone making $16.6 million annually.

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Assessing Champagnie's Value to the Outside

Noh would likely admit that DARKO is a flawed measurement that needs context to fully understand. Just about every player on the Wizards will suffer from such estimations, as their regular beatdowns will only lower the disparity between their actual impact and the numerical results of each game, and Champagnie is no different in this regard.

What many casual fans will fail to account for with the wing is his youth, as his mature playstyle makes it easy to forget that he's merely 24 years old. That's younger than most other intriguing role players around the NBA, but on a Washington roster that's extremely picky about which veterans they employ, he's one of the oldest amongst players regularly trusted by Wizards head coach Brian Keefe.

As cheap as his yearly paycheck already looks, he was earning the league-minimum until quite recently. It wasn't until March of last season when the Wizards finally signed him to a full deal, and even then, the money remains unguaranteed.

It may as well be by this point, as he's remained a fixture in the Wizards' competitive formula for much of the season. They rarely pull out wins, but they're usually in every contest thanks to Champagnie's instinctive rebounding, positive physical defensive profile and his re-discovered jumpshot. He has the complete package to be a two-way play-finisher, and prying him away from D.C. would cost nearly as much as it would take anyone else in the squad's young core, regardless of his real-life price tag.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!