Why Wizards Can't Break Spell of Bad Defense
The Washington Wizards have not experienced much success early on in a season. That's large in part because of their defense, or a lack thereof.
After just seven games, the Wizards have allowed 127 points per game this season. Only the Brooklyn Nets have allowed more (127.6) and they are winless after seven games.
Even the worst team in the NBA Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans, still allows four points fewer than the Wizards. With another poor start to their regular season, Washington's inability to stop their opponents from scoring at will has hindered the team from winning more than one game.
Can the Wizards turn around their misfortune on defense?
In the 65 years of history for the franchise, Washington has never boasted a Defensive Player of the Year Award winner. Players like centers Dwight Howard and Ben Wallace have earned this honor, but not as members of the Wizards.
Washington finished the season last year with the highest points per game allowed average. They gave up 120.4 points per game as no other team in the NBA Eastern Conference gave up more than 120 points.
That marked the second year in a row in which the Wizards had the worst defense in the league. Combined, Washington has won just 33 games in the past two seasons.
The Wizards' next two games are against a pair of teams to make it to at least the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals the past two seasons. Washington will play the Boston Celtics, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Luckily for the Wizards, neither the Celtics or the Cavaliers average more than 115 points per game ahead of their meetings this week. Boston is without All-Star Jayson Tatum and Cleveland isn't the best team in the NBA Central Division like they were last season.
In the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo who scored 37 points. When Small forward Khris Middleton faced his former team, the Wizards could not stop the Greek Freak.
LaMelo Ball went off for 38 points when the Wizards hosted the Charlotte Hornets during a 26-point blowout loss in the nation's capital. Tyrese Maxey tallied 39 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in the close defeat in overtime.
The MVP of last season, Shai Gregious-Alexander, recorded 31 points against Washington's defense. Behind Paolo Banchero's 28-point double double, the Orlando Magic handed the Wizards their fifth loss of the season. It was also the fifth time out of their first six games that head coach Brian Keefe and his team allowed at least 125 points in a contest.
Washington fared a little better against the New York Knicks, losing 119-102 at Madison Square Garden. Yet, another opponent went off for more than 30 points in Knicks center Karl Anthony-Towns with 33 points, a season high for the former Minnesota Timberwolves player.
The Wizards are one of ten teams in the NBA to allow their opponents to make more than 47.5% of their field goals. Washington is the only team in the Eastern Conference to have their opponents make more than 82% of their free throws.
In addition, Keefe's team also turns the ball over an average of 16.7 times per game. That's second-most in the conference and marks in the NBA's top five worst marks. If Washington looks to turn it around, a better showing against the Celtics, who won the NBA title two seasons ago, is in order.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!