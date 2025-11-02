Studs and Duds from Wizards' Blowout Loss to Magic
The Washington Wizards have now lost their fourth game in a row, falling to 1-5 on the season. This loss was especially frustrating, as the Wizards appeared to have the upper hand against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter. Then, players got into foul trouble at the start of the second quarter, which opened up a window, allowing the Magic to eventually win 125-94.
As expected, most of the team struggled in this 31-point loss. Still, there was one particular player who had a better performance than expected as well. Then, there was one player who played abysmally, doing little to help the team try to win this one.
Here are studs and duds from the Wizards' blowout loss to the Magic.
Dud: Tre Johnson
This was only Tre Johnson's sixth game in the NBA, but it was also his worst. I understand that he is in his rookie season and has not played in many games, but this fanbase expects more from him. Johnson only had seven points and missed all of his three-point attempts.
Offensively, he really struggled. The sharpshooting rookie went 3-of-12 from the field and missed all five of his shots from distance. In a game where you're not making shots that night, you need to transition to passing and setting up your teammates. Every player has a down game, but this is Johnson's first-ever bad game in the NBA, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.
Stud: Kyshawn George
In a season full of negatives, Kyshawn George has been a big positive. He is putting up All-Star numbers, and this performance just kept him in those conversations. In the loss, George walked away with 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting, along with three rebounds and a block.
The only area where George could improve is his discipline. Early in the second quarter, he found himself with three fouls. This played a large part in why the Magic made a run in the second quarter. Still, excluding that, he has easily been the best player this season for the Wiz Kids.
Dud: Bilal Coulibaly
Let's give Bilal Coulibaly a little slack, as this was his second game back from injury. However, after that season debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder, more was expected from the third-year forward. Coulibaly had 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting and did not make a three-pointer.
His defense was solid, but he needed to improve in many other aspects of the game. He needs to shoot better, pass a little better, and yes, his defense could have also been better. It was just so disappointing to see him take a step back after an outstanding performance against the defending champs.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!