Cam Whitmore Continues Plummeting From Wizards Rotation

The Washington Wizards still rank as the biggest numerical losers of this ongoing NBA season, both in process and results. The four wins they've accumulated in 25 tries is the fewest that any team has to show for itself entering the back half of December, and the -14.3 net rating they've posted in accumulating those losses is several points worse than the next-closest operation.

That sub-20% winning percentage wouldn't reveal some of the changes that the Wizards have quietly made to their rotation in recent games, though, with head coach Brian Keefe opting for a bench that's younger than ever.

Injuries to Washington's already-sparse veteran room have kept Khris Middleton and Corey Kispert from checking in as of recent, opening the door for previously-benchwarming rookies in Will Riley and Jamir Watkins to make their first real cases as regular contributors. They've made their appearances count, too, with Riley looking like a skinnier Kyshawn George while Watkins puts forth arguably the best defensive effort of any rostered wing.

Dec 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) attempts to grab a loose ball in front of Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Those aforementioned experienced Wizards weren't the only players who stepped aside to clear the way for the rookies, though. It wasn't long ago that Cam Whitmore was the young piece chewing up backup small forward minutes, but his slide out of the Wizards' rotation has been sudden with no signs of stopping.

Whitmore's Rollercoaster Season

This project of a prospect was always going to test Washington's patience, as he'd already built his admittedly-electric brand off of strong slashes to the rim, intriguing outside shotmaking and some of the best transition highlights of any young wing upon arriving to his new team. T

he transition-heavy Wizards appreciated another high-flyer to cap off their two-way sequences, and they could an occasionally-selfish player to challenge the rim when his teammates were too deferential to do so themselves.

He struggled out of the gate and made frequent trips to Keefe's doghouse to start the season, but looked to have figured out the Wizarding way in November. A seven-game sample that took him through the meat of the month saw the young Whitmore average 14.3 points on 56.9% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point distance, often checking in as one of the first players off of Washington's bench en route to a regular 20+ minute per game role.

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington forward Cam Whitmore (1) looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

But then, just as quickly as he'd discovered his groove, he returned from the land of inconsistencies from which he came. He failed to see 20 minutes in any of the five games that directly followed that promising stretch, as Keefe evidently couldn't handle the sub-35% shooting and the inattentive defense that came with the less-rhythmic creation he'd displayed.

The Wizards' 119-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs marked the fourth straight game that Whitmore had been shut out of, and like plenty of previous losses, extended garbage time offered numerous instances for Keefe to check Whitmore into the game. And this one got grisly; 13 of his teammates, including usual deep-cuts like AJ Johnson and Anthony Gill, made appearances ahead of Whitmore.

Keefe had previously made it no secret that he wasn't seeing what he wanted out of the former first-round pick, claiming that there were "standards" that he was not meeting. Until he starts giving his coaching staff more of what they're looking for out of the young prospect and his place in the development-focused system, he's got no chance of winning anybody over in-house.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!