Wizards Rookie Continues Thriving in Expanded Role

Although it has been a somewhat disappointing 2025-26 campaign for the Washington Wizards, there are still multiple positives fans can take away from the season. From blockbuster trades that suggest team success is right around the corner to developing young talent that has taken the leap toward stardom, there’s reason for optimism.

However, one of the more encouraging developments this year has been the stellar play of the Wizards’ rookies. Tre Johnson has stolen the majority of the rookie spotlight in D.C., and rightfully so. The talented 6-foot-5, 19-year-old has flashed his immense shooting upside night in and night out, along with displaying a very interesting scoring feel that could benefit the team down the line.

However, another rookie has emerged in recent weeks, taking advantage of the influx of opportunity and thriving: Will Riley.

Early Season Struggles

Washington selected Riley with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with the expectation that he would take a while to come around. His tools jumped off the page instantly, but his lack of physical development and raw skill set suggested that he would be some time away from making a real impact in the NBA. As a result, Riley spent the early part of the season bouncing between the G League and the NBA, taking any opportunity he could to get on the floor.

Because of this, he struggled to find his rhythm with the Wizards early on, posting averages of just 2.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game through his first 13 appearances. To put it frankly, the 20-year-old looked like a 20-year-old playing against grown men, struggling to find ways to make an impact. However, with Washington’s recent wave of roster changes and injury issues, opportunity has opened up for Riley to make an impact — and make an impact he has.

Recent Surge

Slowly but surely, as the season has progressed, Riley has begun to look more comfortable and natural on an NBA floor. He’s still had his ups and downs, particularly when being asked to play more off the ball — something that could hurt him down the line. But for the most part, he has started to look like the player the Wizards envisioned when they selected him in the first round.

Over his past 11 games, Riley is posting averages of 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, doing so on impressive shooting splits of 45.9% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 75.8% from the free-throw line. His numbers are by no means groundbreaking, but they suggest development and paint the picture of what he could become with continued growth.

Riley’s fit with the team long term is still unclear, as he struggles at times to assert himself when not given the keys to the offense, but for now, his play has been encouraging at worst.

