It's an exciting time for long-suffering fans of the Washington Wizards. After a near-decade of eastern middling and patient rebuilding from the bottom-up, the franchise is ready to close this decade with a more serious approach to regular season hoops, having recently acquired name-brand All-Stars in Anthony Davis and Trae Young to lead the rest of the organization's up-and-coming prospects.

They have a fair shot at meaningfully shaking up next season's Eastern Conference standings behind their twin tower big men combination, the numerous young wings to bolster two-way intrigue and the proven point guard directing the show, but viewers must ensure that they're not plopping too much on the Wizards' plate too soon. Both Davis and Young have yet to debut, and as thrilling as the young pieces are, those contributors each have a long way to go before they're consistent enough to guide an annual contender.

One former Wizard has already raised the Wizards' 2026-27 stakes to a tough-to-match degree. Paul Pierce is at it again, now hyping up the team he spent one of his final seasons with by comparing the squad directly to one of the conference's titans.

"I like the Wizards," he said in making the case that they'll surpass the reigning NBA Finals runners-up Indiana Pacers by next year. “I think that AD is better than any player on the Pacers. And I think Trae Young is just as good as Tyrese Haliburton."

Now, Pierce's observation didn't go unchecked by his No Fouls Given co-hosts. Wosny Lambre didn't hesitate to jump on the latter claim that Young is better than Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, especially within a year removed of his ill-timed Achilles tendon tear in Game 7 of the Finals, but those strong words raise an interesting question as to how to handle expectations surrounding a squad that's yet to begin backing up the anticipation they've inadvertently built up.

What to Expect from the Future Wizards

The majority of their impact youngsters have cranked out the appearances through the first three-quarters of this ongoing season, but their 16-44 record reveals not just how unwilling he franchise is to give up on the long-term rebuild, but also how necessary structure is to pillars like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson.

Their defense, for one, can't just be solved by plugging Davis into the scheme. They're leading the league in shooting fouls and and-one finishes allowed to reveal just how undisciplined they are, and as much of a boon as Young's playmaking will be, he won't assist in such a cause.

And though the Pacers have spent this season in the doldrums right alongside the Wizards, they're not projected to be down for long. The hunt for a revenge win will resume as soon as Haliburton recovers from his devastating injury, where he'll be armed with his old role players as well as the recently-acquired Ivica Zubac and a top prospect should Indiana retain their draft pick.

They, along with regular contenders in the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, will each do their part in helping flip the page from the same old underachieving east and setting a standard for serious squads to meet. If the Wizards are lucky, they'll be a nice depth piece in next year's conference playoff picture, but they'll probably have to take their lumps as they learn how to fit the present prizes alongside the future.

