Wizards Have Important Khris Middleton Decision to Make

The Washington Wizards face an important decision regarding Khris Middleton, and while a buyout may seem tempting at first glance, it would be the wrong move for a franchise in the middle of a rebuild.

Middleton was acquired by the Wizards midseason last year from the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline. During his time with the team, he has shown that he can still provide meaningful production when he is on the floor. However, the real concern is not whether Middleton can contribute, but how often he can do so at this stage of his career.

Khris Middleton is a very strong buyout candidate for the Wizards closer to February’s trade deadline.



Middleton, currently on a large $33.2 million expiring contract, would then be able to join a title contender’s rotation in a bench role at a significantly cheaper figure. pic.twitter.com/0lfnd9AzfK — Evan Sidery (@esidery) December 19, 2025

As Middleton continues to age, his durability has become a legitimate question mark. His time with the Wizards has already been defined by missed games and limited availability, a trend that mirrors the latter years of his tenure in Milwaukee.

While he remains a skilled scorer, capable shooter, and experienced veteran presence, his body has clearly begun to limit his consistency. For a team focused on developing young talent and building toward the future, relying on an injury-prone veteran is far from ideal. He has been a great mentor for many players on the team. However, the Wizards need someone to step up on the court, rather than off it.

Wizards Shouldn't Buy Out Middleton

With that being said, buying out Middleton’s contract would be a mistake. The Wizards cannot afford to let an asset walk away for nothing, especially as a rebuilding team with little incentive to prioritize short-term flexibility over long-term value.

Even if Middleton no longer fits the franchise’s timeline, he still carries value around the league. Contending teams are always searching for experienced wings who can score, space the floor, and perform in high-pressure moments. Middleton, when healthy, checks those boxes.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Instead of a buyout, Washington should actively test the trade market. While the return may not be significant, likely a combination of second-round picks, expiring contracts, or a young role player, something is unquestionably better than nothing.

A trade would allow the Wizards to recoup value while opening more minutes for their developing core, which aligns far better with their long-term goals. The Wizards should also focus on increasing Middleton’s trade value in the short term. Carefully managing his minutes, showcasing his strengths, and placing him in lineups that highlight his shooting and leadership could make him more appealing to playoff-bound teams. Patience will be key, but the payoff could be worthwhile.

The Bottom Line for the Wizards

Ultimately, the Wizards do need to move on from Middleton. However, a buyout should not even be a consideration. In a rebuild, every asset matters, and Middleton remains an asset. Washington’s best path forward is clear: explore the trade market and ensure they get something in return before turning the page.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!