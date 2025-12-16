Wizards Make Major Injury Updates on Young Core

The Washington Wizards have been dealing with some ghastly injuries this season. This could be part of the reason the team only has four wins this season, despite playing 24 games. The injury luck seems to be turning around for the Wiz Kids, though, as Tre Johnson is back off the list.

General Manager Will Dawkins gave some hopeful updates regarding every other injured player on the team during his time on 106.7 The Fan on The Sports Junkies show.

Dawkins gave multiple updates on multiple players. The hope is that the Wizards will have Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Khris Middleton return anywhere in the next week or so. Dawkins also added that Corey Kispert can also return shortly after Sarr, Coulibaly, and Middleton. These will be huge additions to the lineup, as a trade including a veteran like Middleton or CJ McCollum is inevitable. With minutes needing to be filled soon, the young magicians in the DMV will take over those lost minutes.

Will Dawkins said the Wizards hope to get Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, and Khris Middleton back within the next week to 10 days. Also, added they hope Corey Kispert can return shortly after. — Ben Strober (@strobersports) December 16, 2025

The biggest news with this injury update is in Sarr. He has looked like an All-Star this season, and the squad's best player when he is healthy. The French center has appeared in only 16 of the team's 24 games this season.

So far, the sophomore center is averaging 19.1 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds, and two blocks per night. Not many centers in the NBA are putting up the numbers or insane performances that Sarr has done this season, and returning to the lineup can earn him that first-ever All-Star appearance.

Alex Sarr 27 PTS (11/15), 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/dLvCE5bOAe — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 26, 2025

Getting Coulibaly and Middleton back also helps out. The team receives a mid-range specialist in Middleton in the lineup, and the defense will get some help from Coulibaly. A best of two worlds situation with both those players inching closer and closer to returning in the rotation. The only question mark is Middleton, as players like Justin Champagnie and Will Riley have been playing out of their minds since he left. Does the veteran from the Milwaukee Bucks return as a starter, or does he get moved to the bench?

Finally, the most underrated and underappreciated player this season is almost back, Corey Kispert. Kispert is a winning basketball player, but he's rarely seen that way. This season, the veteran wing is averaging 8.9 points on 40.3 percent shooting from distance, while seldom turning the ball over. In his few starts with the team, he is averaging 19.5 points, shooting 61.9 percent from the field, and hitting half his shots from beyond the three-point line.

All four of these injured players are extremely valuable to the development of this team and to overall morale. Sarr, Coulibaly and Kispert returning will ultimately help the Wizards win more games against other rebuilding teams, while also showing promise for the future. Middleton, on the other hand, provides leadership and a voice on the court that the team can listen to.

No matter what, once these guys are back, things will turn around for the Wiz Kids.

