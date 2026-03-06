Wizards' Julian Reese Joins Sister Angel in Rebounding Dominance
They're four months into their season, yet the Washington Wizards are still far from done from giving NBA up-and-comers the platform to get their games off against league-ready competition.
After giving their trio of rookies and a litany of undrafted prospects possessions to shine, local product Julian Reese has added to the 2025-26 season highlight package with a standout game just three outings into his young career. He recorded 18 points to pair with 20 rebounds, setting a rookie record for the league's ongoing campaign.
He was a force in the Wizards' 122-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, reeling in 10 offensive boards in demonstrating that extra want-to that coaches love seeing out of their fringe players. Reese didn't do anything flashy as a scorer, either, hitting on all eight of his free throws while combining put-back finishes with the occasional flash of self-creation.
Those attempting to locate a direct parallel for his play style didn't pull from any of his new NBA coworkers or rebounding peers; instead, they looked within his own family to compare him to an even bigger name.
Angel Reese, Juju's sister and a fellow former University of Maryland athlete, has spent her last few years ushering in a golden age for women's basketball. She steered LSU to a national championship in 2023 behind her two-way dominance in the post, embarking in a memorable rivalry with Caitlin Clark along the way that's translated to the now-surging WNBA.
Much like her brother, she does her damage on the glass, having averaged 12.9 rebounds a night with the Chicago Sky. And now that Juju has joined the 20-board club, he unites with Angel as the first brother-sister duo to post such an outing within their respective league.
What's This Mean for Her Brother?
The younger of the two Reeses entered his own league with much less clout than his sister, signing a G League agreement with the Toronto Raptors-affiliated Raptors 905 shortly after going undrafted and building his reputation back up from scratch. He's currently playing on a two-way deal in Washington with 20 games remaining in his age-22 debut season, and he has plenty to gain from whatever could await him over the next month and a half of Wizards basketball.
He's as excited as anyone to be surrounded by the many young prospects and proven veterans who now line the squad's locker room, with Trae Young particularly likely to make Reese's life easier. Should the big man ever determine that his best course of action would be to turn to the pick-and-roll, he'll be swiftly rewarded with a pinpoint entry pass, and his willingness to run the floor and continue hustling hasn't gone unnoticed.
The banged-up, tank-minded Wizards are relying on end-of-bench pieces as much as any franchise by this point in the season, providing Reese with plenty of opportunities to continue proving his worth as a board man over the regular season's final quarter. Even if he doesn't reach the highs of his famous sister, there may very well be a place for a fighter like him in the league.
