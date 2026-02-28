Wizards Sign Julian Reese to Two-Way Deal

The Washington Wizards have seemingly left the 10-day contract era in the past and have begun to fill out the roster for the remainder of the season, signing former Maryland Terps forward Julian Reese to a two-way contract for the remainder of this season. This is the first “out-of-house hire” for the Wizards this season, as Reese had spent the entirety of his 2025–26 campaign thus far as part of the Raptors 905.

Washington’s decision to commit to another player to fill a roster spot isn’t surprising, as its tanking strategy thus far has required players to sit out and for starters to take a back seat. Reese was by no means the biggest name on the market, but his combination of size and feel could prove valuable for the Wizards as they close out this home stretch.

Background

Prior to this season, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward spent all four of his collegiate years as part of Maryland, where he appeared in two NCAA Tournaments over his four-year tenure. Reese held fairly steady production over every season in college, peaking individually in his junior year where he averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and nearly three stocks a game. The most success he saw, however, came in his senior season, where Reese, alongside the rest of the infamous “Crab Five,” led the Terps on their best tournament run in years, making it all the way to the Sweet 16.

Beyond his on-court acclaim, Reese is also known for being the younger brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, showcasing an almost jumbo-sized version of his big sister’s skill set. Despite Reese’s extensive college success, he fell undrafted and unsigned following his college career, leaving him no choice but to sign onto a G-League deal. However, he made the most of his opportunity, averaging 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds a game, which was good enough for him to land a deal with his hometown team, the Wizards.

Dec 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Sky player Angel Reese (left) sits with her brother Julian Reese (right) of the Raptors 905 during a game between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

What He Brings to the Team

Although Reese likely won’t see the floor much for Washington over the rest of this season, he could provide valuable backup center minutes when the team needs him to. It’s no secret that Washington severely lacks depth at the big spot, oftentimes being forced to run small-ball lineups that push guys out of position and into roles they aren’t comfortable with.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) looks up during a free throw against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

However, now with Reese around, he can act as the team’s tertiary big man, filling in when his talents are needed. More than likely, he will spend the majority of his tenure in Washington as part of the Capital City Go-Go, only being called up when absolutely necessary, but he will still prove to be valuable nonetheless.

