Wizards Keys to Victory vs. Magic

Three things the Wizards must do if they wish to sneak out their first home win of the season.

Owen Jury

Oct 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Nov. 1st, the 1-4 Washington Wizards are slated to take on the 2-4 Orlando Magic, in what is a battle between two struggling Eastern Conference teams.

The Magic are coming in fresh off their second win of the season, following a four-game losing streak that had fans questioning the team's stability. Washington, on the other hand, is on a three-game losing skid, blowing multiple big leads in the process. The Wizards open the game as two-point underdogs, but if they do a few things correctly, they could sneak out their first home win of the season. 

Limit Dynamic Duo

Unlike the majority of teams that Washington will play this season, Orlando has two guys who have equal chances to propel them to victory every night.

Former No. 1-overall pick Paolo Banchero catches most of the media attention, and rightfully so. He complements his physically imposing play style with smooth footwork and a midrange game, making him one of the more prominent scorers in the NBA. Along with that, Banchero has shown vast improvement in his playmaking ability in recent seasons, adding another layer to his already deep arsenal. Despite his ability, Banchero does have tunnel vision at times, forcing the issue instead of letting the game come to him — something that could prove to be fatal for a struggling Magic team. 

Frank Wagner has quietly developed into one of the more underrated players in the NBA. Despite being arguably the most valuable player on the Magic, Wagner has yet to snag the public's attention. Wagner possesses a well-rounded skill set, allowing him to be impactful in a variety of lineups. He will oftentimes initiate sets for Orlando offensively, whilst simultaneously picking up the toughest wing matchup on the other end. He is undoubtedly a very talented player that the Wizards have to slow down if they wish to win the game. 

Orlando Magic
Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) dribbles while defended by Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Lean Into Defense for 48 Minutes

Arguably, Washington's biggest problem this season has been on the defensive side of the ball. Although they have had spurts of solid team defense, the Wizards are currently allowing 129 points a game — more than any other team in the NBA. Injury and Alex Sarr’s minutes restriction do give Washington the benefit of the doubt, as their two most impactful defenders haven't been on the court full-time. However, in order for Washington to turn things around, their entire team will have to buy in for all 48 minutes, not just small stretches once or twice a game. 

Washington Wizards
Oct 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Hold Onto Leads

In three of Washington's four losses this season, they have held a sizable lead at one point. However, as the results suggest, Washington ended up blowing all three of those leads, resulting in losses. Washington has proven the ability to jump out to leads in games and will likely be able to do so versus the Magic. However, if they are not able to execute down the stretch once again, then another win could very easily slip out of their hands. 

