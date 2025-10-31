Wizards' Young Wing's Return Puts Roster in Question
Third year guard Bilal Coulibaly made his long awaited return to basketball in the Washington Wizards' 108-127 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the loss, Coulibaly smashed expectations, finishing the game with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. His return was both encouraging for him and his development — along with being a possible wakeup call for the Wizards front office.
Underperforming Veteran Talent
Washington has recently made a point to acquire veteran talent. Whether their goal is to flip said talent for future assets, or keep them around in hopes of mentoring the Wizards young core remains unknown. However, recent performances from a select few Wizards have given fans the motive to push for moves to be made.
Anyone who is following Wizards basketball this season knows that Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum are underperforming. Whether it's just a bad stretch of games, or a sign of regression is up to interpretation, but one thing remains clear: they aren't contributing to winning basketball. Both McCollum and Middleton have had cold stretches in games where their poor performances have sparked runs for other teams.
In addition, their inconsistent shot-making and poor defensive ability makes it very difficult for Washington to win the minutes that they are on the floor for. In that time frame, younger Wizard wings have stepped up and played great basketball, along with a few having their development being sacrificed because of lack of opportunity. The combination of young talent and regressing vets has put Washington in quite the predicament.
Influx of Wings
10 of the 18 players that are currently on Washington's roster could be considered wings. The result of this is, of course, a very oddly distributed rotation of minutes. However, one thing that is remaining consistent across every Wizard wing is that their abilities aren't being maximized. Nobody is being put in a situation where they are given enough opportunity to thrive, making change the only answer.
Washington basically has two options: either send a bunch of young guys down to the G-League, or trade away non impactful pieces who don't fit their timeline. Players like Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie come to mind as players who are good enough to warrant playing time, but don't fit the timeline of Washington's rebuild. Neither of them would likely garner much value on the open market, but anything that Washington can get in return for them is a step in the right direction.
Any way you cut it, moves have to be made in Washington. This team is clearly not good enough to make any kind of a playoff push, so keeping dwindling talent around when future assets could be sought in return seems asinine. The Wizards by no means have to blow this roster up — the young core that they have has shown flashes of future prosperity. However, the direction their season is headed is in no way beneficial for anyone involved with the red, white and blue.
