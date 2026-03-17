Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis Encounter Serves as Unique Rebuild Reminder

Fans of the Washington Wizards likely won't be reminiscing on the Kristaps Porziņģis era in 50 years, as strangely entertaining as it was.

He will, however, go down as one of the most quietly-intriguing Wizards of the 21st century. It was in D.C. where he quietly revitalized his career, salvaging some disappointing years with the Dallas Mavericks in a free basketball environment that enabled him to tap back into what made him the "unicorn" in the first place.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (center) and forward Jayson Tatum (right) celebrate with Celtics director of rehabilitation Steve Mount in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images | Pool Photo-Imagn Images

He's been through a lot since the Boston Celtics dragged him back into relevancy immediately upon his first and final full season as a Wizard, as he's spent the year and a half since enjoying that 2023-24 title as an odd afterthought. Porziņģis hasn't lost an ounce of his talent, but he continues bouncing around the league as durability questions and general health mysteries continue plaguing his availability.

The jumbo-sniper looked as spry as ever in his latest jersey this week, tearing his former team a new one in his first trip to Washington as a Golden State Warrior. And against a Wizards squad that's even worse than the one he initially departed in successfully chasing championship gold with the Celtics, he enjoyed his first 30-piece on his sixth-career squad thanks to a sharp 8/13 shooting performance from the field.

30 PTS

5 REB

4 AST

3 BLK



Kristaps Porzingis. Roll the tape 📽️ pic.twitter.com/SQrkiABF0v — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 17, 2026

Yet upon further inspection, the differing trajectories of former player and franchise tell the full story of these up-and-coming Wizards. He's lived more NBA lives than most could ever dream of over a decade in the league, and the team he left behind has rerouted just as quickly as he solidified himself as the game's great question mark.

Life After Porziņģis

The Latvian All-Star has been employed by three different organizations in nearly as many years since shipping up to Boston, doubling the amount he'd seen since first getting traded to Washington midway through the 2021-22 season.

That's not a ridiculous amount of time, as the still-effective scorer demonstrated to a Wizards group that he likely doesn't even recognize after a complete roster overhaul. The Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma-manned lineups that he remembers have been replaced by a serious rebuild led by a serious front office, one that couldn't be any more different than the desperate coalition that directed the Porziņģis administration.

Nov 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) celebrates with Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Just as how his final D.C. stint resulted in a critical draft pick that turned into Bilal Coulibaly, the Wizards are still among the league's most dependable lottery regulars. And unlike before, they're making such appearances purposefully, having assembled the young core he just faced off against with guidance they'd only accepted after his sign-and-trade.

Coulibaly, who tied with Washington's two other high-scorers with 21 points on 7/10 shooting, may have lost to the ghost of Wizards past in the 125-117 loss, but he's leading a rise that couldn't be any more different from the franchise's rudderless operation from three years ago. Trae Young has replaced Beal as the star-caliber guard while Anthony Davis stands in for Porziņģis as the Dallas-based reclamation project, and that's to say nothing of the hard-earned young corps making up the depth he lacked during his Wizards' heyday.

He's representative of the Warriors in full, despite having suited up for five games as a contributor to Golden State hoops. He may or may not be past his best days, and questions surrounding his future are only accelerated by mounting physical limitations. The Wizards haven't been through nearly the same career odyssey that he has, yet it's hard not to get excited for whatever's next for the rebuild.

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