Wizards Forward Primed for Breakout Year
The 2025 Washington Wizards have spurred a renewed excitement in their fanbase due, in large part, to the team's ongoing commitment to building out their young core and "future-proofing" the franchise whilst other Eastern Conference heavyweights slowly, but surely, trend towards rebuilds of their own.
D.C. wants to be the next team up, and part of this is hitting on draft picks and then developing those picks into team-defining cornerstones.
The Rookie Sensation
After the team's season-opening (somewhat encouraging) defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, many eyes landed on the Wizards' newest rookie Tre Johnson who, in his first game in the league, put up 16 points and five rebounds on a flaming 50% clip (4/8) from long range.
The performance represents the most points for a Wizards rookie in their NBA debut since 1992. Historic is an understatement, and the excitement around Johnson is certainly warranted.
Interestingly enough, a relatively new member of the roster managed to surpass Johnson's already impressive total with a well-rounded stat line of his own. Kyshawn George, the team's second-year forqard, was forced to step into the limelight due to the still-recovering Bilal Coulibaly being absent from the game with a thumb injury. In his wake, George looked like a seasoned veteran, especially on the offensive end.
The Wizards' Dark Horse
In a team-high 32 minutes, George posted 21 points - shooting a 46.7/50% split - as well as nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Last season as a rookie, George averaged a mere 8.9 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists in comparison; if his statistical output continues to tick up, Washington may have a serious Most Improved Player candidate on their hands.
The forward's point total would've been the most on the team if not for veteran scorer Khris Middleton netting a bucket more with 23. Then again, given the team's circumstances and already existing hyper-focus on the aforementioned Johnson, as well as Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, George's first-game breakout presents a much more kinetic prospect.
As long as Coulibaly remains on the road to recovery from his surgery, George will undoubtedly continue to operate in an expanded role in Washington's rotation. Alongside the rest of their rookie and second-year options, the team is working to form a new identity that will last them for years to come.
Given a few more performances like these, George's expected spot on the bench may not be as long-term as previously thought. His next chance to make an impact comes on the road tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.
