Wizards Center Aims to Improve Scoring Efficiency
Alex Sarr's maiden season with the Washington Wizards ended just like how many fans hoped it would; an All-Rookie First Team distinction, over 100 3-point makes to match his 101 blocks and some of the most inspiring defensive play of his rookie draft class.
Some of the efficiency numbers with which the No. 2 pick scored, though, didn't take such favor with Sarr. The stretch big left plenty to be desired as a floor-spacer, barely crossing the 30% threshold on his looks from beyond the arc as a result of his imbalanced shooting form, but his work inside the paint was considerably more worrisome than the standard story of a rookie who struggles to adjust to the NBA's style of shooting.
Sarr seemed well-aware of the validity of the criticisms leveled against his first-year shooting splits, clarifying the need for improved rim-finishing and added physicality in his Media Day appearance. "Anything close to the basket, I would say that's my focus right now."
Even for a rookie, 48.2% true shooting is hard on the eyes. But that lined up with the eye test, a predictable culmination of his streaky jumper, an unimpressive free throw percentage and, most critically, his paint-scoring mentality.
His apprehension towards scoring through contact has been a talking point since well before he was a Wizard, with finishing concerns memorably holding him back in 2024 NBA Draft talks. Despite his seven-foot stature, he's always put up middling numbers under the basket when defenses show even a little bit of resistance, resulting in his frequently settling for low-percentage fade-away jumpers and off-balance shots.
Everyone, especially Wizards' general manager Will Dawkins, was well-aware of Sarr's lack of physicality from his towering height. It's why he signed Jonas Valančiūnas as the prospect's understudy, teaching Sarr how to rebound, finish and use his center-caliber size effectively at the NBA level, and it's why Washington's lackluster center rotation will continue sustaining as a training camp storyline.
He needed to add weight this offseason to hold up against the league's other rim-defending bigs, with Sarr's sub-50% finishing rate as a rim-finisher and 39.4% mark from the field simply not being good enough for someone like Sarr, who's expected to lead the center room in minutes this season.
The Frenchman's awareness towards the physical requirements of the game, as well as updated measurements to confirm that he's indeed bulked up since the start of his rookie season, can help Wizards fans sleep a little easier at night.
