Wizards Mistakes Continue to Pile Up

The Washington Wizards continue to get in their own way, and the mistakes surrounding the franchise only seem to grow larger with each passing season.

Owning the worst record in the NBA once again, the Wizards have firmly established themselves as the league’s most struggling organization over the last several years. Losing has become routine in Washington, but what makes the situation even more frustrating is how often the team compounds that losing by making questionable roster decisions that hurt both the present and the future.

Rather than building patiently and retaining players who could contribute as the team develops, the Wizards have repeatedly moved on from useful talent. These decisions have left the roster thin, unbalanced, and overly reliant on young players who are still learning how to win at the NBA level. The lack of continuity and long-term vision continues to haunt the franchise.

One glaring example is Sadiq Bey. Now with the New Orleans Pelicans, Bey is quietly proving to be a valuable and versatile piece. He has been scoring efficiently, knocking down shots within the flow of the offense, and making his presence felt on the glass. Bey’s ability to rebound, especially as a wing, adds toughness and physicality that many teams crave. More importantly, he is showing that he can be a reliable contributor both now and in the future for the Pelicans, who clearly are utilizing him correctly and showing appreciation for the player he is.

That is exactly the type of player the Wizards desperately need. Washington leans heavily on rookie big man Alex Sarr for scoring and rebounding, placing a massive burden on a player who is still adjusting to the league. Bey’s presence would have eased that pressure significantly. His scoring punch could have taken strain off the offense, while his rebounding would have provided much-needed support in the frontcourt and on the wings. Instead, those contributions are benefiting a Pelicans team that looks far more stable and competitive, even after firing their former Head Coach Willie Green midseason.

The Washington Wizards Face Regrets

As Bey continues to shine, the Wizards are forced to confront an uncomfortable reality. Letting him go was another misstep in a long line of roster construction failures. It is not just about one player, but about a pattern of decisions that undermine progress. Washington keeps hitting reset without ever establishing a clear direction, and the results speak for themselves. Until the Wizards learn to value and retain players who fit their timeline, the cycle of losing will persist. Watching Sadiq Bey thrive elsewhere is simply another reminder that the franchise’s biggest obstacle is often itself.

