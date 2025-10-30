Wizards Prospects Presenting Versatile Scoring Options
The Washington Wizards have now ventured into their third season in fully-committing to the rebuild, but they don't have any of the playmaking maestros typically found at the top of annual NBA Drafts to show for their relentless losing.
That's had a lot to do with their lottery misfortune, with this past summer's most recent crack at snagging a true centerpiece ending up in their falling short in the selection order compared to where their record put them in place to finish. They still got a stud in Tre Johnson at No. 6, but Washington's variety of intriguing prospects still lacked the offensive tentpoles to bring everyone together heading into the season.
They have Bub Carrington, who had a prayer at developing into the team's starting point man, but the lack of rim pressure he applies on opposing defenses and his willingness to defer to his teammates suggests that he's perhaps better suited for a rotational playmaking role as opposed to the full-time table-setter.
That's where Kyshawn George came swooping in. The burgeoning point-forward has absolutely flourished to start the season, having taken an immediate jump as an on-ball decision-maker and advantage creator. He's coupled the jump shot that got him drafted late in the 2024 first round with an improved handle and finishing capabilities, showing that he can score from anywhere on the court with poise and patience.
Putting The Ball in George's Hands
The Wizards' coaching staff has been completely willing to increase his usage rate, as he's jumped from 15.9% to 21.9% between seasons, and he's backed that up with 20.3 points per game on 53.7% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point distance.
He's got a little Carrington in him, though, and his alertness running the floor has shown in his willingness to find the best possible shot, even if he isn't the one taking it.
"We've got multiple handlers, and that's how we want to play," head coach Brian Keefe said following the Wizards' 139-134 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. "I think that's the hardest stuff to guard, when you have a lot of guys who can make decisions on the court, and I think that's what you saw tonight. We're basically playing, bring it up, whoever has it off a rebound can push it, and then we're just moving it, sharing the ball. It's hard to guard."
How Can They Compliment Their Supporting Cast?
But while Carrington only really dwells around the perimeter, George has already figured out how to keep his drives alone using his 6'9 frame and smooth finishing.
He's leading the squad in touches every night in ascending to the role of the offense's primary option, allowing Carrington to act as a secondary ball-mover and someone capable of finding George on his own. And George, too, can kick to the capable shooter on his drives to set up a spot-up look at the basket.
They, along with other Washington guards in Johnson, CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, can each swing the ball when they want, too, and that's made life a lot easier for another breakout candidate in Alex Sarr. He's at his best with a pick-and-roll guard to find him coming off of a screen, and Sarr's ability to finish assisted at the rim has provided him with the open freedom to shoot or create against defenses questioning how to guard him.
The Wizards' offensive rating of 111 isn't particularly impressive, sitting as the 22nd ranked figure in the NBA, but their one win and the close battles they've put together have them punching way above their weight already. This same team ranked dead-last in points per 100 possessions just last season, one of the best indicators of the jumps that their young core has taken.
