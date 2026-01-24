Wizards Should Sign Rookie Guard to Standard Deal

Although the Washington Wizards recently dropped their 34th game of the season, extending their losing streak to nine consecutive games, there were still plenty of positives for the team to take away. Washington not only battled back from a very large deficit against the Charlotte Hornets, cutting the lead all the way down to two points in the final moments, but the Wizards also saw numerous young players shine in expanded roles.

One of the many Wizards to emerge in said game was 24-year-old rookie Jamir Watkins. Washington selected Watkins with the 43rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, shortly followed by signing him to a two-way deal.

He was touted as one of the more experienced and polished defenders in the entire class and thus far has lived up to that bill, showcasing advanced defensive skills that have translated to him making a positive impact. Despite Watkins being a very advanced defensive prospect, his offensive skillset wasn’t touted as highly, causing him to drop to the second round.

Over the course of the season, Watkins has seen extended opportunity in spot games, mostly being tasked with guarding opposing teams’ superstar players in hopes of slowing them down. However, in recent weeks he has begun to step into a larger role offensively, giving him the freedom to showcase the improvements he has made on that end.

Watkins' Performance vs. Charlotte

In Washington’s most recent matchup versus the Charlotte Hornets, Watkins had arguably his most complete game to date. The 6-foot-6 wing logged 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists — pairing his impressive offensive outburst with a stellar defensive performance, logging two steals and a whopping five blocks.

Watkins showcased his ability to impact the game at a high level on both ends of the floor, proving that he could be a staple in Washington’s rotation for the foreseeable future. He has shown the ability to make a positive impact despite his limitations as is, making it easy to imagine him becoming an elite-level role player as he continues to develop.

Watkins' Contract Situation

Despite the excitement surrounding Watkins, there is still a looming question about how Washington will handle him for the remainder of the season. Watkins is still on the two-way contract he signed at the start of the year, meaning he only has 50 games he can suit up in for the top club before he is no longer eligible to play.

He has currently appeared in just 22 games, meaning Washington has plenty of time to think through his future before being forced to make a decision. However, with a couple roster spots opening up due to injuries and trades, the Wizards are presented with an opportunity to either sign another player to the roster or simply convert Watkins to a standard deal and begin negotiating his long-term future with the team.

